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Gutiérrez Café / Toro Arquitectos

Gutiérrez Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Countertop, ChairGutiérrez Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, CountertopGutiérrez Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting, Glass, Sink, ChairGutiérrez Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, CountertopGutiérrez Café / Toro Arquitectos - More Images+ 9

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Coffee Shop
Montevideo, Uruguay
  • Architects: Toro Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  71
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Juan Nin
  • Lead Architect: Ernesto Figueroa Grieco
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Gutiérrez Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete
© Juan Nin

Text description provided by the architects. Gutiérrez Café opened its doors in August 2025, in the Pocitos neighborhood of Montevideo, with an architectural design that places both design and product quality at the heart of the experience. More than just a coffee shop, it is a space carefully conceived to articulate a sensory and urban experience, where architecture becomes an integral part of the gastronomic offering.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopUruguay
Cite: "Gutiérrez Café / Toro Arquitectos" [Gutiérrez Café / Toro Arquitectos] 09 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186647/gutierrez-cafe-toro-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Juan Nin

Gutiérrez 咖啡馆 / Toro 建筑事务所

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