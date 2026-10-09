Gutiérrez Café / Toro Arquitectos

© Juan Nin

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Text description provided by the architects. Gutiérrez Café opened its doors in August 2025, in the Pocitos neighborhood of Montevideo, with an architectural design that places both design and product quality at the heart of the experience. More than just a coffee shop, it is a space carefully conceived to articulate a sensory and urban experience, where architecture becomes an integral part of the gastronomic offering.