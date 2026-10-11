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RESONANCE - Tallinn Architecture Biennale Installation / Aru Ma- Architects

RESONANCE - Tallinn Architecture Biennale Installation / Aru Ma- Architects - Exterior PhotographyRESONANCE - Tallinn Architecture Biennale Installation / Aru Ma- Architects - Image 3 of 38RESONANCE - Tallinn Architecture Biennale Installation / Aru Ma- Architects - Image 4 of 38RESONANCE - Tallinn Architecture Biennale Installation / Aru Ma- Architects - Image 5 of 38RESONANCE - Tallinn Architecture Biennale Installation / Aru Ma- Architects - More Images+ 33

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Pavilion
Tallinn, Estonia
  • Architects: Aru Ma- Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  59
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Boyun Zhang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Espak (Screws) , Estplay (Plywood), Raitwood (Timber Structure), Reval Stone (Estonian limestone), Timmet AS (Steel Bar)
  • Lead Architects: Cheng Hao Chung
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Design Team: Cheng Hao Chung, Zhang Jie, Cui Jiakai, Matteo Minnicelli, Zhang Shixuan
  • Project Management: Tallinn Architecture Biennale Team
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Eero Tuhkanen
  • General Contractor: Johannes Sare
  • City: Tallinn
  • Country: Estonia
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RESONANCE - Tallinn Architecture Biennale Installation / Aru Ma- Architects - Exterior Photography
© Boyun Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Set against Tallinn's rapidly commercializing urban backdrop, the installation offers a sheltered courtyard detached from its surroundings, creating a deliberate pause. Here, the sea breeze whispers against silent stones, and sunlight filters onto the warm, sweeping curves of plywood screens. It is a spatial privilege carved from ordinary materials, filtering out external chaos for pure atmospheric luxury.

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Cite: "RESONANCE - Tallinn Architecture Biennale Installation / Aru Ma- Architects" 11 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186616/resonance-tallinn-architecture-biennale-installation-aru-ma-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Boyun Zhang

RESONANCE 展亭-塔林建筑双年展 / 或间建筑

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