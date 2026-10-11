RESONANCE - Tallinn Architecture Biennale Installation / Aru Ma- Architects

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Architects: Aru Ma- Architects
- Area: 59 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Boyun Zhang
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Manufacturers: Espak (Screws) , Estplay (Plywood), Raitwood (Timber Structure), Reval Stone (Estonian limestone), Timmet AS (Steel Bar)
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Lead Architects: Cheng Hao Chung
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Text description provided by the architects. Set against Tallinn's rapidly commercializing urban backdrop, the installation offers a sheltered courtyard detached from its surroundings, creating a deliberate pause. Here, the sea breeze whispers against silent stones, and sunlight filters onto the warm, sweeping curves of plywood screens. It is a spatial privilege carved from ordinary materials, filtering out external chaos for pure atmospheric luxury.