RESONANCE - Tallinn Architecture Biennale Installation / Aru Ma- Architects

© Boyun Zhang

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Pavilion • Tallinn, Estonia Architects: Aru Ma- Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 59 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Boyun Zhang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Espak (Screws) , Estplay (Plywood) , Raitwood (Timber Structure) , Reval Stone (Estonian limestone) , Timmet AS (Steel Bar)

Lead Architects: Cheng Hao Chung

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Pavilion

Design Team: Cheng Hao Chung, Zhang Jie, Cui Jiakai, Matteo Minnicelli, Zhang Shixuan

Project Management: Tallinn Architecture Biennale Team

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Eero Tuhkanen

General Contractor: Johannes Sare

City: Tallinn

Country: Estonia

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Text description provided by the architects. Set against Tallinn's rapidly commercializing urban backdrop, the installation offers a sheltered courtyard detached from its surroundings, creating a deliberate pause. Here, the sea breeze whispers against silent stones, and sunlight filters onto the warm, sweeping curves of plywood screens. It is a spatial privilege carved from ordinary materials, filtering out external chaos for pure atmospheric luxury.