Ceramics Workshop in Copenhagen / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter

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København, Denmark
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Architects: Jesper Kusk Arkitekter
- Area: 13 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Rune Gro-Nielsen
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Manufacturers: Dana Vinduer, Egernsund Wienerberger
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Lead Architects: Jesper Kusk
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Workshop, Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Jesper Kusk Arkitekter
- Architecture Offices: Jesper Kusk Arkitekter
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: HOLST Engineering
- General Contractor: Fryd! Carpenter
- Landscape Architecture: LARKi Landskab
- City: København
- Country: Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. The small ceramics workshop is located on the corner of a site in Valby, Copenhagen. Upon arrival, the workshop's south façade comes into view, nestled among the greenery beneath an apple tree. During the day, the surrounding greenery is reflected in the façade's windows, while in the evening, the workshop illuminates its surroundings.