Two Multi-Family Housing Units / Aplomb

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Rixheim, France
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Architects: Aplomb
- Area: 125 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Guillaume Porche
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Lead Architect: Picquet Loïc
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Picquet Loïc
- City: Rixheim
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the construction of two social housing units for SOMCO, the historical social housing provider (bailleur HLM) for the City of Mulhouse, which is widely renowned for its architectural heritage and social commitment. From its very inception, the project brief has demonstrated a strong environmental and eco-responsible ambition.