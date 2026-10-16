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Two Multi-Family Housing Units / Aplomb

Two Multi-Family Housing Units / Aplomb - Exterior Photography, Balcony, HandrailTwo Multi-Family Housing Units / Aplomb - Exterior PhotographyTwo Multi-Family Housing Units / Aplomb - Exterior Photography, GardenTwo Multi-Family Housing Units / Aplomb - Image 5 of 16Two Multi-Family Housing Units / Aplomb - More Images+ 11

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Rixheim, France
  • Architects: Aplomb
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guillaume Porche
  • Lead Architect: Picquet Loïc
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Two Multi-Family Housing Units / Aplomb - Exterior Photography
© Guillaume Porche

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the construction of two social housing units for SOMCO, the historical social housing provider (bailleur HLM) for the City of Mulhouse, which is widely renowned for its architectural heritage and social commitment. From its very inception, the project brief has demonstrated a strong environmental and eco-responsible ambition. 

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Cite: "Two Multi-Family Housing Units / Aplomb" 16 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186600/two-multi-family-housing-units-aplomb> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Guillaume Porche

两户住宅 / Aplomb

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