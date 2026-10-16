Two Multi-Family Housing Units / Aplomb

© Guillaume Porche

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Picquet Loïc

City: Rixheim

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the construction of two social housing units for SOMCO, the historical social housing provider (bailleur HLM) for the City of Mulhouse, which is widely renowned for its architectural heritage and social commitment. From its very inception, the project brief has demonstrated a strong environmental and eco-responsible ambition.