ZAYMA Residential Development / 0studio Arquitectura

© Cesar Belio

+ 34

Apartments • Guadalajara, Mexico Architects: 0studio Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8605 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Cesar Belio

Lead Architects: Juan Antonio Corcuera, Miguel Angel Delgado

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Apartments

Design Team: Rosario Martinez

City: Guadalajara

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Initiated in 2022, Zayma is a residential development comprising eleven units organized into three volumes articulated around a central courtyard. Conceived as the project's primary spatial device, the courtyard is more than a void between buildings; it is the element that establishes the relationships among the complex's diverse components. It organizes circulation, access, views, and shared spaces, while introducing vegetation, natural light, and ventilation into the heart of the project.