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ZAYMA Residential Development / 0studio Arquitectura

ZAYMA Residential Development / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Balcony, ConcreteZAYMA Residential Development / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Balcony, CourtyardZAYMA Residential Development / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Balcony, CourtyardZAYMA Residential Development / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteZAYMA Residential Development / 0studio Arquitectura - More Images+ 34

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Apartments
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8605
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Belio
  • Lead Architects: Juan Antonio Corcuera, Miguel Angel Delgado
  • Category: Apartments
  • Design Team: Rosario Martinez
  • City: Guadalajara
  • Country: Mexico
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ZAYMA Residential Development / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Initiated in 2022, Zayma is a residential development comprising eleven units organized into three volumes articulated around a central courtyard. Conceived as the project's primary spatial device, the courtyard is more than a void between buildings; it is the element that establishes the relationships among the complex's diverse components. It organizes circulation, access, views, and shared spaces, while introducing vegetation, natural light, and ventilation into the heart of the project.

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsMexico
Cite: "ZAYMA Residential Development / 0studio Arquitectura" [Desarrollo Residencial ZAYMA / 0studio Arquitectura] 08 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186596/zayma-residential-development-0studio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Cesar Belio

ZAYMA 住宅开发项目 / 0studio Arquitectura

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