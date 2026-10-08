ZAYMA Residential Development / 0studio Arquitectura

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Guadalajara, Mexico
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Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
- Area: 8605 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Cesar Belio
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Lead Architects: Juan Antonio Corcuera, Miguel Angel Delgado
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- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: Rosario Martinez
- City: Guadalajara
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Initiated in 2022, Zayma is a residential development comprising eleven units organized into three volumes articulated around a central courtyard. Conceived as the project's primary spatial device, the courtyard is more than a void between buildings; it is the element that establishes the relationships among the complex's diverse components. It organizes circulation, access, views, and shared spaces, while introducing vegetation, natural light, and ventilation into the heart of the project.