La Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres

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Deauville, France
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Architects: Terres terres
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Sergio Grazia
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Lead Architects: Soraya Haffaf, Estelle Poisson, Nicola Spinetto
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation, House Interiors
- Architecture Offices: Nicola Spinetto architectes
- City: Deauville
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation of a 1970s detached house located in a residential neighborhood close to the sea. The design draws inspiration from local architectural characteristics—pitched roofs, bold geometric forms, and touches of color—which are reinterpreted through a contemporary language.