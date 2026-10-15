  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. France
  5. La Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres

La Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres

La Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres - Image 6 of 23La Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres - Interior PhotographyLa Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres - Interior Photography, WoodLa Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres - Image 7 of 23La Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Renovation, House Interiors
Deauville, France
  • Architects: Terres terres
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sergio Grazia
  • Lead Architects: Soraya Haffaf, Estelle Poisson, Nicola Spinetto
More SpecsLess Specs
La Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, Balcony
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation of a 1970s detached house located in a residential neighborhood close to the sea. The design draws inspiration from local architectural characteristics—pitched roofs, bold geometric forms, and touches of color—which are reinterpreted through a contemporary language.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Terres terres
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsFrance
Cite: "La Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres" 15 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186572/la-maison-en-bord-de-mer> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Sergio Grazia

La Maison en bord de mer / Terres terres

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags