Yanqing Li Commercial Renovation / Mix Architecture

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Architects: Mix Architecture
- Area: 8109 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Yilong Zhao, Arch-Exist
- Category: Renovation, Retail
- Lead Team: Wu Ziye
- Design Team: Shen Renjiao, Yin Haoran, Shi Qian, Zhou Suning, Tang Tao, Qiu Aijing (Intern), Shen Ao (Intern), Bao Yibin (Intern), Xu Yueyan (Intern)
- Project Management: Wuhan Urban Investment Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. & Chengdu Luxelakes Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
- LDI: Wuhan Civil Architecture Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
- Structure Engineer: iStructure
- Interior Design: Fan Architectural Firm (FANAF)
- Landscape Architecture: Luxelakes Gardening
- General Contractor: Wuhan Tianshi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Wuhan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Yanqing Li is located in Hankou's historic district, at the intersection of Shengli Street and Eryao Xiaolu. It consists of seven buildings blending Eastern and Western styles, arranged around four intertwined alleyways. Originally built in 1933 by Zhong Yansheng, this traditional lifen was named after him. Having suffered wartime damage and later population shifts, it is now being revitalized through urban regeneration. The client envisions transforming it into an open commercial block while preserving its historic character, making it a pilot project for the Sanyang district renewal.