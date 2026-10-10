Wiki World Forest Store / Wiki World

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Retail • Wuhan, China Architects: Wiki World

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Arch-Exist

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Retail

Design Team: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang

Construction: Wiki World, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry

Wood Supplier: Glue laminated wood from Finland, Fuhan Wood Industry, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry

Washroom Supplier: ELLAI

Isolations: Rothoblaas, Italy

Illustration: Wang Yuanying

Architect: Wiki World

Collaborating Architect: Advanced Architecture Lab

Client: United Investment Merryda Hotel Management Group

Photographer: Cai Muan, Arch EXIST

City: Wuhan

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The birth of the Wiki World Forest Store stems from the ongoing natural architecture practice carried out by Wiki World. Although we have always insisted on building with the zeroprint concept and 100% timber structures, along with the birth of one wilderness home after another, there is always wood that inevitably becomes waste. Who wants to be abandoned leftover scraps? So we wondered: could waste materials be used to build a house? Could leftover scraps also have unrealistic fantasies and be turned into interesting wooden products? Therefore, we planned this building and the products inside it. The Wiki World Forest Store is located at the entrance of Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp, at the edge of a forest. Pure wood and glass are connected, and the recyclable concept does not require more complex craftsmanship.