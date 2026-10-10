Wiki World Forest Store / Wiki World

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Architects: Wiki World
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Arch-Exist
- Category: Retail
- Design Team: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang
- Construction: Wiki World, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry
- Wood Supplier: Glue laminated wood from Finland, Fuhan Wood Industry, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry
- Washroom Supplier: ELLAI
- Isolations: Rothoblaas, Italy
- Illustration: Wang Yuanying
- Architect: Wiki World
- Collaborating Architect: Advanced Architecture Lab
- Client: United Investment Merryda Hotel Management Group
- Photographer: Cai Muan, Arch EXIST
- City: Wuhan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The birth of the Wiki World Forest Store stems from the ongoing natural architecture practice carried out by Wiki World. Although we have always insisted on building with the zeroprint concept and 100% timber structures, along with the birth of one wilderness home after another, there is always wood that inevitably becomes waste. Who wants to be abandoned leftover scraps? So we wondered: could waste materials be used to build a house? Could leftover scraps also have unrealistic fantasies and be turned into interesting wooden products? Therefore, we planned this building and the products inside it. The Wiki World Forest Store is located at the entrance of Merryda Wiki World-Secret Camp, at the edge of a forest. Pure wood and glass are connected, and the recyclable concept does not require more complex craftsmanship.