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House With a Red Addition / Facha architekti

House With a Red Addition / Facha architekti - Exterior PhotographyHouse With a Red Addition / Facha architekti - Interior Photography, WoodHouse With a Red Addition / Facha architekti - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairHouse With a Red Addition / Facha architekti - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairHouse With a Red Addition / Facha architekti - More Images+ 30

Curated by Nina Vuga

Houses, Extension
Nečín, Czechia
  • Architects: Facha architekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  515
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Peter Fabo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, Gerflor, TON, CADRE, Jaroslav Kozohorsky, Panab, Polstrin
  • Category: Houses, Extension
  • Author: Martin Chlanda, Andrea Sobotková, Matěj Nepustil, Jana Fischerová, Nikola Gronychová
  • City: Nečín
  • Country: Czechia
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House With a Red Addition / Facha architekti - Interior Photography, Wood
© Peter Fabo

Text description provided by the architects. The project is the renovation and extension of a small house in the Příbram region of the Czech Republic, continuing the building's long and gradual evolution. Originally, the site contained a single-storey pigsty, on top of which a simple weekend cabin was later constructed. Over time, the cabin was gradually adapted into a permanent home while retaining visible traces of its successive transformations. This natural process of growth became the starting point for our design.

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Facha architekti
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionCzechia

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionCzechia
Cite: "House With a Red Addition / Facha architekti" 16 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186489/house-with-a-red-addition-facha-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Peter Fabo

红屋顶住宅 / Facha architekti

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