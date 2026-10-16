House With a Red Addition / Facha architekti

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Architects: Facha architekti
- Area: 515 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Peter Fabo
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- Author: Martin Chlanda, Andrea Sobotková, Matěj Nepustil, Jana Fischerová, Nikola Gronychová
- City: Nečín
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. The project is the renovation and extension of a small house in the Příbram region of the Czech Republic, continuing the building's long and gradual evolution. Originally, the site contained a single-storey pigsty, on top of which a simple weekend cabin was later constructed. Over time, the cabin was gradually adapted into a permanent home while retaining visible traces of its successive transformations. This natural process of growth became the starting point for our design.