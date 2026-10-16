House With a Red Addition / Facha architekti

© Peter Fabo

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Houses, Extension • Nečín, Czechia Architects: Facha architekti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 515 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Peter Fabo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Artemide Gerflor TON CADRE , Jaroslav Kozohorsky , Panab , Polstrin Manufacturers:

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses, Extension

Author: Martin Chlanda, Andrea Sobotková, Matěj Nepustil, Jana Fischerová, Nikola Gronychová

City: Nečín

Country: Czechia

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is the renovation and extension of a small house in the Příbram region of the Czech Republic, continuing the building's long and gradual evolution. Originally, the site contained a single-storey pigsty, on top of which a simple weekend cabin was later constructed. Over time, the cabin was gradually adapted into a permanent home while retaining visible traces of its successive transformations. This natural process of growth became the starting point for our design.