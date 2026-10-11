Pinewood Houses / NOMO STUDIO

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Architects: NOMO STUDIO
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Simone Marcolin
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Lead Architects: Karl Johan Nyqvist, Alicia Casals
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: Gonzalo de la Parra, Jennifer Méndez, Blanca Algarra
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Francesc Prat
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Windmill
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Set in a small village on Spain's northern Mediterranean coast, Pinewood Houses comprises two single-family homes embedded within a pine forest near the beach on the Costa Brava. The project is guided by a clear premise: to place the two dwellings in an intercalated arrangement that avoids mutual obstruction, allowing each house to breathe and maintaining long visual depth across the site.