Pinewood Houses / NOMO STUDIO

© Simone Marcolin

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Text description provided by the architects. Set in a small village on Spain's northern Mediterranean coast, Pinewood Houses comprises two single-family homes embedded within a pine forest near the beach on the Costa Brava. The project is guided by a clear premise: to place the two dwellings in an intercalated arrangement that avoids mutual obstruction, allowing each house to breathe and maintaining long visual depth across the site.