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Pinewood Houses / NOMO STUDIO

Pinewood Houses / NOMO STUDIO - Image 2 of 22Pinewood Houses / NOMO STUDIO - Image 3 of 22Pinewood Houses / NOMO STUDIO - Exterior Photography, GardenPinewood Houses / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, DoorPinewood Houses / NOMO STUDIO - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Housing, Residential Interiors
Spain
  • Architects: NOMO STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simone Marcolin
  • Lead Architects: Karl Johan Nyqvist, Alicia Casals
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Pinewood Houses / NOMO STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Simone Marcolin

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a small village on Spain's northern Mediterranean coast, Pinewood Houses comprises two single-family homes embedded within a pine forest near the beach on the Costa Brava. The project is guided by a clear premise: to place the two dwellings in an intercalated arrangement that avoids mutual obstruction, allowing each house to breathe and maintaining long visual depth across the site.

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NOMO STUDIO
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Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Pinewood Houses / NOMO STUDIO" 11 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186486/pinewood-houses-nomo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Simone Marcolin

松木住宅 / NOMO STUDIO

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