Casa Iriarte / SOCO

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Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
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Architects: SOCO
- Area: 230 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Simone Marcolin
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Manufacturers: Cortizo, Kerakoll, Viroc
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Lead Architects: Iñaki Pérez Anzola, Pablo Delgado Núñez
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Iñaki Pérez Anzola, Pablo Delgado Núñez
- Technical Team: Susana Aparicio Lorenzo, Santiago Brillas Ruiz de la Prada
- City: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In the historic centre of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, this house turns the constraints of a narrow plot into an opportunity for spatial invention. An off-centre courtyard brings light and air into the interior and organises the spaces around it, breaking with conventional room divisions to create an open setting where economy and pleasure overlap. The narrowness of the site becomes a starting point for the design, shaping the layout, ventilation and everyday use of the house.