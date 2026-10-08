Casa Iriarte / SOCO

© Simone Marcolin

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain Architects: SOCO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 230 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Simone Marcolin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cortizo , Kerakoll , Viroc

Lead Architects: Iñaki Pérez Anzola, Pablo Delgado Núñez

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Iñaki Pérez Anzola, Pablo Delgado Núñez

Technical Team: Susana Aparicio Lorenzo, Santiago Brillas Ruiz de la Prada

City: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. In the historic centre of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, this house turns the constraints of a narrow plot into an opportunity for spatial invention. An off-centre courtyard brings light and air into the interior and organises the spaces around it, breaking with conventional room divisions to create an open setting where economy and pleasure overlap. The narrowness of the site becomes a starting point for the design, shaping the layout, ventilation and everyday use of the house.