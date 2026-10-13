District Six Restitution Housing / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers

© Terry February

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Category: Housing

Lead Team: Gabs Pather, Khalied Jacobs

Design Team: Adnaan Mohamed, Clementine Hugo-Hamman, Dennis Shaw, Fulufelo Rathando, Lolwethu Gubu, Luana Manhiça, Masonwabe Twabu, Matthew Pretorius, Sadaka Jaffar, Sanele Ndumela

Architecture Offices: Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers

Landscape Architecture: CNDV Landscape Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Safe Working Practice

General Contractor: Haw & Inglis

Project Management: Delta Built Environment Consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ARUP Group Limited

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: AMPS Quantity Surveyors

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Element Consulting Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Element Consulting Engineers

City: Cape Town

Country: South Africa

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Text description provided by the architects. The District Six Restitution Housing Project provides 108 homes for land claimants returning to the heart of Cape Town. The project draws inspiration from the historic District Six, characterized by intimate streetscapes, vibrant public life, and close-knit community ties prior to the forced removals of 1966.