District Six Restitution Housing / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers

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Cape Town, South Africa
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Architects: Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers
- Area: 17370 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Terry February
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Manufacturers: Plascon, Plumblink
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- Category: Housing
- Lead Team: Gabs Pather, Khalied Jacobs
- Design Team: Adnaan Mohamed, Clementine Hugo-Hamman, Dennis Shaw, Fulufelo Rathando, Lolwethu Gubu, Luana Manhiça, Masonwabe Twabu, Matthew Pretorius, Sadaka Jaffar, Sanele Ndumela
- Architecture Offices: Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers
- Landscape Architecture: CNDV Landscape Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Safe Working Practice
- General Contractor: Haw & Inglis
- Project Management: Delta Built Environment Consultants
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ARUP Group Limited
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: AMPS Quantity Surveyors
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Element Consulting Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Element Consulting Engineers
- City: Cape Town
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. The District Six Restitution Housing Project provides 108 homes for land claimants returning to the heart of Cape Town. The project draws inspiration from the historic District Six, characterized by intimate streetscapes, vibrant public life, and close-knit community ties prior to the forced removals of 1966.