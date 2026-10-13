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District Six Restitution Housing / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers

District Six Restitution Housing / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers - Image 2 of 20District Six Restitution Housing / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers - Exterior Photography, ConcreteDistrict Six Restitution Housing / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, CourtyardDistrict Six Restitution Housing / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers - Image 5 of 20District Six Restitution Housing / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers - More Images+ 15

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Housing
Cape Town, South Africa
  • Architects: Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Terry February
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Plascon, Plumblink
  • Category: Housing
  • Lead Team: Gabs Pather, Khalied Jacobs
  • Design Team: Adnaan Mohamed, Clementine Hugo-Hamman, Dennis Shaw, Fulufelo Rathando, Lolwethu Gubu, Luana Manhiça, Masonwabe Twabu, Matthew Pretorius, Sadaka Jaffar, Sanele Ndumela
  • Architecture Offices: Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers
  • Landscape Architecture: CNDV Landscape Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Safe Working Practice
  • General Contractor: Haw & Inglis
  • Project Management: Delta Built Environment Consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ARUP Group Limited
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: AMPS Quantity Surveyors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Element Consulting Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Element Consulting Engineers
  • City: Cape Town
  • Country: South Africa
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District Six Restitution Housing / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers - Image 2 of 20
© Terry February

Text description provided by the architects. The District Six Restitution Housing Project provides 108 homes for land claimants returning to the heart of Cape Town. The project draws inspiration from the historic District Six, characterized by intimate streetscapes, vibrant public life, and close-knit community ties prior to the forced removals of 1966.

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Cite: "District Six Restitution Housing / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers" 13 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186482/district-six-restitution-housing-jakupa-architects-and-urban-designers> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Terry February

District Six 归还安置住宅 / Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers

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