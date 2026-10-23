Tollymore House / McGonigle McGrath

© Johan Dehlin

+ 27

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sited on the steep north bank of a 'spate' river in the shadow of the Mourne Mountains in County Down, this house takes its cue from the glacial river stones that line the river edge. It is a dwelling of six parts, embedded into the steep river bank, expressed as a collection of forms which are arranged so that each form lightly touches another.