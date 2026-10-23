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Tollymore House / McGonigle McGrath

Tollymore House / McGonigle McGrath - Exterior PhotographyTollymore House / McGonigle McGrath - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Shelving, ChairTollymore House / McGonigle McGrath - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodTollymore House / McGonigle McGrath - Image 5 of 32Tollymore House / McGonigle McGrath - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
United Kingdom
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Tollymore House / McGonigle McGrath - Image 6 of 32
© Johan Dehlin

Text description provided by the architects. Sited on the steep north bank of a 'spate' river in the shadow of the Mourne Mountains in County Down, this house takes its cue from the glacial river stones that line the river edge. It is a dwelling of six parts, embedded into the steep river bank, expressed as a collection of forms which are arranged so that each form lightly touches another.

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McGonigle McGrath
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Brick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Tollymore House / McGonigle McGrath" 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186480/tollymore-mcgonigle-mcgrath> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Johan Dehlin

Tollymore House / McGonigle McGrath

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