Calm Haven House / ADA Design & Build

© Minh Quoc Bui

+ 26

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Nguyen Huynh Duy Anh

Lighting Designers: Real Lighting

Interior Designers: TimeDesign

Landscape Designer: NinhKieu Landscape

City: Can Tho

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Calm Haven House was built in 2025. The home belongs to a young couple from the "Land of Coconuts" in the Mekong Delta. They met at university, found a deep connection with each other, and have remained together throughout their journey of dedicating their youth and efforts to the medical profession. As they prepared to welcome their first child, the young doctor couple decided to build their home in the city where they both work. They envisioned a peaceful, tranquil, yet warm and welcoming home—a place where they could relax and recover after the demands of their work.