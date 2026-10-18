Calm Haven House / ADA Design & Build

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Architects: ADA Design & Build
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Minh Quoc Bui
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Manufacturers: Hafele
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Lead Architect: Chau Thang
Text description provided by the architects. Calm Haven House was built in 2025. The home belongs to a young couple from the "Land of Coconuts" in the Mekong Delta. They met at university, found a deep connection with each other, and have remained together throughout their journey of dedicating their youth and efforts to the medical profession. As they prepared to welcome their first child, the young doctor couple decided to build their home in the city where they both work. They envisioned a peaceful, tranquil, yet warm and welcoming home—a place where they could relax and recover after the demands of their work.