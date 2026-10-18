  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Calm Haven House / ADA Design & Build

Calm Haven House / ADA Design & Build

Calm Haven House / ADA Design & Build - Interior Photography, StairsCalm Haven House / ADA Design & Build - Image 3 of 31Calm Haven House / ADA Design & Build - Image 4 of 31Calm Haven House / ADA Design & Build - Interior Photography, WoodCalm Haven House / ADA Design & Build - More Images+ 26

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Can Tho, Vietnam
  • Architects: ADA Design & Build
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Minh Quoc Bui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hafele
  • Lead Architect: Chau Thang
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Nguyen Huynh Duy Anh
  • Lighting Designers: Real Lighting
  • Interior Designers: TimeDesign
  • Landscape Designer: NinhKieu Landscape
  • City: Can Tho
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Calm Haven House / ADA Design & Build - Interior Photography
© Minh Quoc Bui

Text description provided by the architects. Calm Haven House was built in 2025. The home belongs to a young couple from the "Land of Coconuts" in the Mekong Delta. They met at university, found a deep connection with each other, and have remained together throughout their journey of dedicating their youth and efforts to the medical profession. As they prepared to welcome their first child, the young doctor couple decided to build their home in the city where they both work. They envisioned a peaceful, tranquil, yet warm and welcoming home—a place where they could relax and recover after the demands of their work.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ADA Design & Build
Office

Materials

StoneConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

StoneConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Calm Haven House / ADA Design & Build" 18 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186479/calm-haven-house-ada-design-and-build> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Minh Quoc Bui

Calm Haven 住宅 / ADA Design & Build

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags