Minoudar House / harandi & harandi architects

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Category: Hotels, Adaptive Reuse, Heritage

Graphic Design: Mahdiye Mahdikhah

City: Yazd

Country: Iran

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Text description provided by the architects. In the historic core of Yazd, a UNESCO World Heritage city on the edge of Iran's central desert, Harandi & Harandi Architects have carefully revived a 400-year-old dwelling and transformed it into Minoudar House, a three-room boutique hotel where heritage conservation itself becomes the driving design idea.