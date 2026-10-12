Minoudar House / harandi & harandi architects

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Yazd, Iran
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Architects: harandi & harandi architects
- Area: 145 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Deed Studio
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Manufacturers: Arman Safavi, Dimehspiral, Jotun Paint, Neshiman
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Lead Architects: Homa Harandi, Mehdi Harandi
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- Category: Hotels, Adaptive Reuse, Heritage
- Graphic Design: Mahdiye Mahdikhah
- City: Yazd
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. In the historic core of Yazd, a UNESCO World Heritage city on the edge of Iran's central desert, Harandi & Harandi Architects have carefully revived a 400-year-old dwelling and transformed it into Minoudar House, a three-room boutique hotel where heritage conservation itself becomes the driving design idea.