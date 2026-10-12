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Minoudar House / harandi & harandi architects

Minoudar House / harandi & harandi architects - Image 2 of 26Minoudar House / harandi & harandi architects - Image 3 of 26Minoudar House / harandi & harandi architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, ArchMinoudar House / harandi & harandi architects - Image 5 of 26Minoudar House / harandi & harandi architects - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hotels, Adaptive Reuse, Heritage
Yazd, Iran
  • Architects: harandi & harandi architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Deed Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arman Safavi, Dimehspiral, Jotun Paint, Neshiman
  • Lead Architects: Homa Harandi, Mehdi Harandi
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Minoudar House / harandi & harandi architects - Exterior Photography
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In the historic core of Yazd, a UNESCO World Heritage city on the edge of Iran's central desert, Harandi & Harandi Architects have carefully revived a 400-year-old dwelling and transformed it into Minoudar House, a three-room boutique hotel where heritage conservation itself becomes the driving design idea.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseHeritageIran

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WoodStoneBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseHeritageIran
Cite: "Minoudar House / harandi & harandi architects" 12 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186478/minoudar-house-harandi-and-harandi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Deed Studio

Minoudar 住宅 / harandi & harandi architects

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