Family home Eemnes / Kumiki

© MWA Hart Nibbrig

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Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of the Zuiderheide nature reserve in Eemnes stands a family home dating from 1971. The original house had a square footprint and measured just fifty square metres. An extension was added in 2002, but this resulted in a fragmented layout. The staircase was hidden away in a corner, the rooms were dark, and the spaces were poorly connected, both visually and in terms of circulation.