Family home Eemnes / Kumiki

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Architects: Kumiki
- Area: 265 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:MWA Hart Nibbrig
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Lead Architects: Kevin Veenhuizen
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Andrea Hofschneider
- Lead Team: Kevin Veenhuizen
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Constabiel
- Landscape Architecture: Faunest
- General Contractor: Zoet Hout
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of the Zuiderheide nature reserve in Eemnes stands a family home dating from 1971. The original house had a square footprint and measured just fifty square metres. An extension was added in 2002, but this resulted in a fragmented layout. The staircase was hidden away in a corner, the rooms were dark, and the spaces were poorly connected, both visually and in terms of circulation.