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Family home Eemnes / Kumiki

Family home Eemnes / Kumiki - Exterior Photography, WoodFamily home Eemnes / Kumiki - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenFamily home Eemnes / Kumiki - Image 4 of 22Family home Eemnes / Kumiki - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassFamily home Eemnes / Kumiki - More Images+ 17

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
The Netherlands
  • Architects: Kumiki
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  265
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:MWA Hart Nibbrig
  • Lead Architects: Kevin Veenhuizen
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Family home Eemnes / Kumiki - Exterior Photography, Wood
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of the Zuiderheide nature reserve in Eemnes stands a family home dating from 1971. The original house had a square footprint and measured just fifty square metres. An extension was added in 2002, but this resulted in a fragmented layout. The staircase was hidden away in a corner, the rooms were dark, and the spaces were poorly connected, both visually and in terms of circulation.

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Kumiki
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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationThe Netherlands

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationThe Netherlands
Cite: "Family home Eemnes / Kumiki" 24 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186471/family-home-eemnes-kumiki> ISSN 0719-8884

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© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Family home Eemnes / Kumiki

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