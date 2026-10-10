CASA MG / Startup Architettura

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Pavia, Italy
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Architects: Startup Architettura
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Anna Positano, Gaia Cambiaggi | Studio Campo
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Lead Architects: Jacopo Avenoso, Sara Grignani
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- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Gianluca Goi, Alberto Valli, Giovanni Codecasa, Margherita Barbieri, Giulia Cappadona, Martina Magnani, Alice Bonfoco
- City: Pavia
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Located within a 1930s residential building, Casa MG reinterprets and elevates some of the period's most distinctive and iconic architectural features, making them a recurring design language at the heart of the apartment's spatial reorganization.