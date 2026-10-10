CASA MG / Startup Architettura

© Anna Positano, Gaia Cambiaggi | Studio Campo

+ 16

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors

Design Team: Gianluca Goi, Alberto Valli, Giovanni Codecasa, Margherita Barbieri, Giulia Cappadona, Martina Magnani, Alice Bonfoco

City: Pavia

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a 1930s residential building, Casa MG reinterprets and elevates some of the period's most distinctive and iconic architectural features, making them a recurring design language at the heart of the apartment's spatial reorganization.