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CASA MG / Startup Architettura

CASA MG / Startup Architettura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopCASA MG / Startup Architettura - Image 3 of 21CASA MG / Startup Architettura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, SofaCASA MG / Startup Architettura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, SinkCASA MG / Startup Architettura - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Pavia, Italy
  • Architects: Startup Architettura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Anna Positano, Gaia Cambiaggi | Studio Campo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, LAGO, BELLOSTA, Cassina, Fiora, Flos, Fontana Arte, KDNL, OLIVARI, Vitra
  • Lead Architects: Jacopo Avenoso, Sara Grignani
  • Design Team: Gianluca Goi, Alberto Valli, Giovanni Codecasa, Margherita Barbieri, Giulia Cappadona, Martina Magnani, Alice Bonfoco
  • City: Pavia
  • Country: Italy
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CASA MG / Startup Architettura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Anna Positano, Gaia Cambiaggi | Studio Campo

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a 1930s residential building, Casa MG reinterprets and elevates some of the period's most distinctive and iconic architectural features, making them a recurring design language at the heart of the apartment's spatial reorganization.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsItaly
Cite: "CASA MG / Startup Architettura" 10 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186467/casa-mg-startup-architettura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Anna Positano, Gaia Cambiaggi | Studio Campo

CASA MG / Startup Architettura

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