Civil Protection Centre / Roland Baldi Architects

© Oskar Da Riz

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Text description provided by the architects. Set between the wooded slopes of the Venosta Valley and Oris – a hamlet in Lasa - the new Civil Protection Centre makes a confident architectural statement. Constructed from green-pigmented insulating concrete, the building seamlessly blends the functional requirements of the volunteer fire department with a distinctive architectural expression. Its monolithic appearance lends the structure a powerful identity, while its color establishes a subtle dialogue with the surrounding landscape.