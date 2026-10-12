Civil Protection Centre / Roland Baldi Architects

-
Architects: Roland Baldi Architects
- Area: 1404 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Oskar Da Riz
-
Lead Architects: Roland Baldi
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Public Architecture, Fire Station, Sustainability
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: XAL
- City: Oris
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Set between the wooded slopes of the Venosta Valley and Oris – a hamlet in Lasa - the new Civil Protection Centre makes a confident architectural statement. Constructed from green-pigmented insulating concrete, the building seamlessly blends the functional requirements of the volunteer fire department with a distinctive architectural expression. Its monolithic appearance lends the structure a powerful identity, while its color establishes a subtle dialogue with the surrounding landscape.