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Civil Protection Centre / Roland Baldi Architects

Civil Protection Centre / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 1 of 21Civil Protection Centre / Roland Baldi Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteCivil Protection Centre / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 3 of 21Civil Protection Centre / Roland Baldi Architects - Interior Photography, KitchenCivil Protection Centre / Roland Baldi Architects - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Architecture, Fire Station, Sustainability
Oris, Italy
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Civil Protection Centre / Roland Baldi Architects - Image 8 of 21
© Oskar Da Riz

Text description provided by the architects. Set between the wooded slopes of the Venosta Valley and Oris – a hamlet in Lasa - the new Civil Protection Centre makes a confident architectural statement. Constructed from green-pigmented insulating concrete, the building seamlessly blends the functional requirements of the volunteer fire department with a distinctive architectural expression. Its monolithic appearance lends the structure a powerful identity, while its color establishes a subtle dialogue with the surrounding landscape.

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Roland Baldi Architects
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Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSecurityFire stationSustainabilityItaly

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSecurityFire stationSustainabilityItaly
Cite: "Civil Protection Centre / Roland Baldi Architects" 12 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186466/civil-protection-centre-in-oris-roland-baldi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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