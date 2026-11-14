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Vandeuren III-IV / P&P Architectes + Atelier d'Architecture A4

Vandeuren III-IV / P&P Architectes + Atelier d'Architecture A4 - Interior Photography, BalconyVandeuren III-IV / P&P Architectes + Atelier d'Architecture A4 - Exterior Photography, BalconyVandeuren III-IV / P&P Architectes + Atelier d'Architecture A4 - Interior Photography, StairsVandeuren III-IV / P&P Architectes + Atelier d'Architecture A4 - Image 5 of 44Vandeuren III-IV / P&P Architectes + Atelier d'Architecture A4 - More Images+ 39

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Apartments, Renovation
Bruxelles, Belgium
  • Lead Team: Arnaud De Lanève, Michel Arnoldussen, Michel Arickx
  • Design Team: Aurélie Bruguet Moreau, Lionel Philipperon
  • Technical Team: Sofiane Amalou, Guy Mouton
  • Architecture Offices: P&P Architectes, Atelier d'Architecture A4
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tractebel
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tractebel
  • General Contractor: Artesgroup & J.Delens
  • City: Bruxelles
  • Country: Belgium
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Vandeuren III-IV / P&P Architectes + Atelier d'Architecture A4 - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Text description provided by the architects. Winner of the Be-Exemplary Award 2019, Vandeuren III and IV is part of an ambitious renovation strategy for social housing in Brussels. The project transforms 160 dwellings into 132 reconfigured units while integrating shared facilities and a reorganization of outdoor spaces. The intervention combines heritage preservation, quality of use, and circularity, enhancing the existing fabric while responding to contemporary needs.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium

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WoodStoneBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium
Cite: "Vandeuren III-IV / P&P Architectes + Atelier d'Architecture A4" 14 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186465/vandeuren-iii-iv-p-and-p-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Vandeuren III-IV / P&P Architectes + Atelier d'Architecture A4

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