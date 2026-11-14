Vandeuren III-IV / P&P Architectes + Atelier d'Architecture A4

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Bruxelles, Belgium
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Architects: Atelier d'Architecture A4, P&P Architectes
- Area: 14230 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
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Manufacturers: Sto, Batisteel, Fabribois, Knauf , Pierret, VMZINC, Winerberger
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments, Renovation
- Lead Team: Arnaud De Lanève, Michel Arnoldussen, Michel Arickx
- Design Team: Aurélie Bruguet Moreau, Lionel Philipperon
- Technical Team: Sofiane Amalou, Guy Mouton
- Architecture Offices: P&P Architectes, Atelier d'Architecture A4
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tractebel
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tractebel
- General Contractor: Artesgroup & J.Delens
- City: Bruxelles
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Winner of the Be-Exemplary Award 2019, Vandeuren III and IV is part of an ambitious renovation strategy for social housing in Brussels. The project transforms 160 dwellings into 132 reconfigured units while integrating shared facilities and a reorganization of outdoor spaces. The intervention combines heritage preservation, quality of use, and circularity, enhancing the existing fabric while responding to contemporary needs.