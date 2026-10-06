  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Mexico
  5. Hacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac

Hacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac

Hacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac - Interior Photography, WoodHacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Bedroom, Chair, Bed, GlassHacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailHacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac - Interior Photography, Concrete, DoorHacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Lodging, Renovation
Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico
  • Architects: Taller Eduardo Audirac
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Uriel Palomar
  • Lead Architects: Eduardo Audirac, Elizabeth Cortés
More SpecsLess Specs
Hacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac - Image 6 of 23
© Uriel Palomar

Ancestral Centrality - The specific interventions carried out at the Hacienda de San Juan Bautista Amalucan are integrated into the recent history of the site.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Taller Eduardo Audirac
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingRefurbishmentRenovationMexico
Cite: "Hacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac" [Hacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac] 06 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186453/hacienda-amalucan-taller-eduardo-audirac> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Uriel Palomar

Amalucan 庄园 / Taller Eduardo Audirac

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags