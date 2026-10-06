Hacienda Amalucan / Taller Eduardo Audirac

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Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico
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Architects: Taller Eduardo Audirac
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Uriel Palomar
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Lead Architects: Eduardo Audirac, Elizabeth Cortés
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- Category: Lodging, Renovation
- Design Team: Fernando de la Barrera, Fernando Fabre
- Technical Team: José Antonio Lino Mina
- City: Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza
- Country: Mexico
Ancestral Centrality - The specific interventions carried out at the Hacienda de San Juan Bautista Amalucan are integrated into the recent history of the site.