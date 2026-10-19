Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment / Billard Leece Partnership

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Ambarvale, Australia
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Architects: Billard Leece Partnership
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Brett Boardman, Anson Smart
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Lead Architect: Billard Leece Partnership
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- Category: Healthcare Architecture, Hospital
- Artist Collaborator: Nicole Monks, Erica Seccombe
- Landscaping Designer: Ground Ink
- Builder: CPB Contractors
- Structural And Civil Engineering: Enstruct Group
- City: Ambarvale
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Billard Leece Partnership, the Campbelltown Hospital Stage 2 Redevelopment transforms healthcare delivery for one of Australia's fastest-growing regions through a large-scale, community-focused model of care. Located on Dharawal Country in South West Sydney, the $632 million redevelopment nearly doubles the size of the existing hospital campus, introducing a new 12-storey clinical services building alongside extensive refurbishment works to create an integrated and future-focused health precinct.