Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment / Billard Leece Partnership

© Brett Boardman

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Billard Leece Partnership, the Campbelltown Hospital Stage 2 Redevelopment transforms healthcare delivery for one of Australia's fastest-growing regions through a large-scale, community-focused model of care. Located on Dharawal Country in South West Sydney, the $632 million redevelopment nearly doubles the size of the existing hospital campus, introducing a new 12-storey clinical services building alongside extensive refurbishment works to create an integrated and future-focused health precinct.