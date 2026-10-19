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Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment / Billard Leece Partnership

Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment / Billard Leece Partnership - Exterior PhotographyCampbelltown Hospital Redevelopment / Billard Leece Partnership - Interior PhotographyCampbelltown Hospital Redevelopment / Billard Leece Partnership - Interior PhotographyCampbelltown Hospital Redevelopment / Billard Leece Partnership - Exterior PhotographyCampbelltown Hospital Redevelopment / Billard Leece Partnership - More Images+ 9

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Healthcare Architecture, Hospital
Ambarvale, Australia
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Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment / Billard Leece Partnership - Exterior Photography
© Brett Boardman

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Billard Leece Partnership, the Campbelltown Hospital Stage 2 Redevelopment transforms healthcare delivery for one of Australia's fastest-growing regions through a large-scale, community-focused model of care. Located on Dharawal Country in South West Sydney, the $632 million redevelopment nearly doubles the size of the existing hospital campus, introducing a new 12-storey clinical services building alongside extensive refurbishment works to create an integrated and future-focused health precinct.

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Cite: "Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment / Billard Leece Partnership" 19 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186447/campbelltown-hospital-redevelopment-billard-leece-partnership> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Brett Boardman

坎贝尔敦医院改扩建 / Billard Leece Partnership

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