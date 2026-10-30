Photography Studio as Local Infrastructure / ArchTank

© Tsutomu Yoshizaki

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Text description provided by the architects. Following severe flood damage, a long-standing local photo studio in Japan was demolished and reconstructed as a contemporary civic space integrating a café, observatory, and retail functions. Rather than treating the studio as a closed commercial facility, the project reinterprets the Japanese neighborhood photo studio as a form of social infrastructure connected to local memory, everyday life, and public interaction.