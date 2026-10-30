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Photography Studio as Local Infrastructure / ArchTank

Photography Studio as Local Infrastructure / ArchTank - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcretePhotography Studio as Local Infrastructure / ArchTank - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodPhotography Studio as Local Infrastructure / ArchTank - Interior Photography, Chair, LightingPhotography Studio as Local Infrastructure / ArchTank - Exterior PhotographyPhotography Studio as Local Infrastructure / ArchTank - More Images+ 9

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Offices, Commercial Architecture, Coffee Shop Interiors
Hiroshima, Japan
  • Architects: ArchTank
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  269
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tsutomu Yoshizaki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  LIXIL　, SK Kaken
  • Lead Architects: Yasumasa Hayashi
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Photography Studio as Local Infrastructure / ArchTank - Image 6 of 14
© Tsutomu Yoshizaki

Text description provided by the architects. Following severe flood damage, a long-standing local photo studio in Japan was demolished and reconstructed as a contemporary civic space integrating a café, observatory, and retail functions. Rather than treating the studio as a closed commercial facility, the project reinterprets the Japanese neighborhood photo studio as a form of social infrastructure connected to local memory, everyday life, and public interaction.

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SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsJapan

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Photography Studio as Local Infrastructure / ArchTank" 30 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186440/photography-studio-as-local-infrastructure-archtank> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tsutomu Yoshizaki

摄影工作室作为社区基础设施 / ArchTank

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