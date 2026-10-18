Shift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN

© Yongjoon Choi

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Text description provided by the architects. Emerging in the late 1990s, the Korean PC Bang has served as a social hub within urban youth culture, where friends gather to play games and grab a meal. Going beyond the notion of a simple internet café, it has evolved into a uniquely Korean gaming lounge that combines high-speed internet, high-performance gaming equipment, and an independent F&B service delivered directly to the users' seats.