Shift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN

•
Seoul, South Korea
-
Architects: RVMN
- Area: 407 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
-
Lead Architects: Hyoju Kim, Yonghyun Kwon
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cowork Interiors
- Design Team: Wehyun kim
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Saturday.engineering
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Emerging in the late 1990s, the Korean PC Bang has served as a social hub within urban youth culture, where friends gather to play games and grab a meal. Going beyond the notion of a simple internet café, it has evolved into a uniquely Korean gaming lounge that combines high-speed internet, high-performance gaming equipment, and an independent F&B service delivered directly to the users' seats.