  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cowork Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. Shift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN

Shift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN

Shift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN - Interior PhotographyShift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN - Interior Photography, KitchenShift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN - Interior Photography, BeamShift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN - Image 10 of 18Shift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN - More Images+ 13

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Cowork Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: RVMN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  407
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Hyoju Kim, Yonghyun Kwon
More SpecsLess Specs
Shift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Emerging in the late 1990s, the Korean PC Bang has served as a social hub within urban youth culture, where friends gather to play games and grab a meal. Going beyond the notion of a simple internet café, it has evolved into a uniquely Korean gaming lounge that combines high-speed internet, high-performance gaming equipment, and an independent F&B service delivered directly to the users' seats.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RVMN
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Shift Pc Suyu Office / RVMN" 18 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186432/shift-pc-suyu-office-rvmn> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yongjoon Choi

Shift Pc Suyu 办公室 / RVMN

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags