Middle Envelope Apartment / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi

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Tehran, Iran
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Architects: CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi
- Area: 211 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Neel Studio
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Lead Architect: Mehrdad Makaremi
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- Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Niloufar Mir Mohammad Ali, Tina Shahnazari
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Mojtaba Arabpour
- General Contractor: Payegan Group & CrossArchitecture
- City: Tehran
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. A new brick Middle Envelope reinterprets the apartment's existing concrete envelope, transforming a fixed condition into a framework for living. Occupying the twelfth floor of a half-century-old residential complex in Shahrak e Gharb, Tehran, the 211-square-meter apartment is situated within an urban district formed during the early phase of the city's modern expansion.