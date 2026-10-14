Middle Envelope Apartment / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi

© Neel Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. A new brick Middle Envelope reinterprets the apartment's existing concrete envelope, transforming a fixed condition into a framework for living. Occupying the twelfth floor of a half-century-old residential complex in Shahrak e Gharb, Tehran, the 211-square-meter apartment is situated within an urban district formed during the early phase of the city's modern expansion.