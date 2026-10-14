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Middle Envelope Apartment / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi

Middle Envelope Apartment / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - Interior Photography, Living Room, BrickMiddle Envelope Apartment / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - Interior Photography, Dining room, Brick, ChairMiddle Envelope Apartment / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, BrickMiddle Envelope Apartment / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - Image 5 of 16Middle Envelope Apartment / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - More Images+ 11

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Tehran, Iran
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Middle Envelope Apartment / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Neel Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A new brick Middle Envelope reinterprets the apartment's existing concrete envelope, transforming a fixed condition into a framework for living. Occupying the twelfth floor of a half-century-old residential complex in Shahrak e Gharb, Tehran, the 211-square-meter apartment is situated within an urban district formed during the early phase of the city's modern expansion.

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CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi
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Materials

GlassSteelBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsIran

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GlassSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsIran
Cite: "Middle Envelope Apartment / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi" 14 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186431/middle-envelope-apartment-crossarchitecture-mehrdad-makaremi> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Neel Studio

中间信封公寓 / CROSSARCHITECTURE / Mehrdad Makaremi

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