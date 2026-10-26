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House in Mibu / Tato Architects

House in Mibu / Tato Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodHouse in Mibu / Tato Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHouse in Mibu / Tato Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodHouse in Mibu / Tato Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorHouse in Mibu / Tato Architects - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Residential Architecture, Houses
Mibu, Japan
  • Architects: Tato Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  109
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daici Ano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kimikolor, Miratap
  • Lead Architects: Yo Shimada
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House in Mibu / Tato Architects - Exterior Photography
© Daici Ano

Text description provided by the architects. Through architecture, we inevitably alter the environment. Yet we are always asking whether that act of alteration might avoid damaging its surroundings, whether it might instead change them in a way that heals.

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Cite: "House in Mibu / Tato Architects" 26 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186430/house-in-mibu-tato-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Daici Ano

壬生之住宅 / Tato Architects

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