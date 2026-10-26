House in Mibu / Tato Architects

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Mibu, Japan
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Architects: Tato Architects
- Area: 109 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Daici Ano
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Manufacturers: Kimikolor, Miratap
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Lead Architects: Yo Shimada
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Yohei Uchino
- Design Team: Nobuhiko Sato
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: tmsd Takashi Manda Structural Design
- City: Mibu
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Through architecture, we inevitably alter the environment. Yet we are always asking whether that act of alteration might avoid damaging its surroundings, whether it might instead change them in a way that heals.