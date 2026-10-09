Data Center ETH Zurich / Penzel Valier

© Peter Tillessen

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Category: Infrastructure

Lead Team: Christian Penzel, Martin Valier

Technical Team: Daniel Zielinski, Fabian Bläsi, Frank Prochnow, Michael Bebi, Jaffar Sabbah, Leon Paljusic, Maic Neurauter

Design Team: Pascal Bach, Balazs Kutas, Thomas Volstorf, Marco Bosshard, Christian Klein, Alexander Baumann, Martin Jutz, Julian Nieciecki, Henning Vogel, Corina Ebeling, Arnaud Froment, Bruno Raskaj, Ersin Öner, Heinz Rempfler, Lars Zwicky

Landscape Architecture: Bischoff Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH

City: Zürich

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. With the Hönggerberg Data Center (HRZ), Penzel Valier has created an integrated building for ETH Zurich's digital infrastructure in which structure, building services, and design were conceived together from the outset. It houses the server, storage, and communication systems of IT Services and various departments. Complementing the Central Campus data centers within ETH's long-term digital strategy, it replaces several dispersed, outdated facilities and is designed for future expansion.