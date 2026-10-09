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Data Center ETH Zurich / Penzel Valier

Data Center ETH Zurich / Penzel Valier - Interior Photography, ConcreteData Center ETH Zurich / Penzel Valier - Exterior Photography, ConcreteData Center ETH Zurich / Penzel Valier - Exterior PhotographyData Center ETH Zurich / Penzel Valier - Image 5 of 19Data Center ETH Zurich / Penzel Valier - More Images+ 14

Curated by Nina Vuga

Infrastructure
Zürich, Switzerland
  • Architects: Penzel Valier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4488
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Peter Tillessen, Bruno Augsburger, Penzel Valier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Siplan AG
  • Lead Architects: Cornelia Steiner
  • Category: Infrastructure
  • Lead Team: Christian Penzel, Martin Valier
  • Technical Team: Daniel Zielinski, Fabian Bläsi, Frank Prochnow, Michael Bebi, Jaffar Sabbah, Leon Paljusic, Maic Neurauter
  • Design Team: Pascal Bach, Balazs Kutas, Thomas Volstorf, Marco Bosshard, Christian Klein, Alexander Baumann, Martin Jutz, Julian Nieciecki, Henning Vogel, Corina Ebeling, Arnaud Froment, Bruno Raskaj, Ersin Öner, Heinz Rempfler, Lars Zwicky
  • Landscape Architecture: Bischoff Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH
  • City: Zürich
  • Country: Switzerland
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Data Center ETH Zurich / Penzel Valier - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Peter Tillessen

Text description provided by the architects. With the Hönggerberg Data Center (HRZ), Penzel Valier has created an integrated building for ETH Zurich's digital infrastructure in which structure, building services, and design were conceived together from the outset. It houses the server, storage, and communication systems of IT Services and various departments. Complementing the Central Campus data centers within ETH's long-term digital strategy, it replaces several dispersed, outdated facilities and is designed for future expansion.

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Cite: "Data Center ETH Zurich / Penzel Valier" 09 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186404/data-center-eth-zurich-penzel-valier> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Peter Tillessen

苏黎世联邦理工学院数据中心 / Penzel Valier

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