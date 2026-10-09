Data Center ETH Zurich / Penzel Valier

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Zürich, Switzerland
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Architects: Penzel Valier
- Area: 4488 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Peter Tillessen, Bruno Augsburger, Penzel Valier
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Manufacturers: Siplan AG
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Lead Architects: Cornelia Steiner
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- Category: Infrastructure
- Lead Team: Christian Penzel, Martin Valier
- Technical Team: Daniel Zielinski, Fabian Bläsi, Frank Prochnow, Michael Bebi, Jaffar Sabbah, Leon Paljusic, Maic Neurauter
- Design Team: Pascal Bach, Balazs Kutas, Thomas Volstorf, Marco Bosshard, Christian Klein, Alexander Baumann, Martin Jutz, Julian Nieciecki, Henning Vogel, Corina Ebeling, Arnaud Froment, Bruno Raskaj, Ersin Öner, Heinz Rempfler, Lars Zwicky
- Landscape Architecture: Bischoff Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH
- City: Zürich
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. With the Hönggerberg Data Center (HRZ), Penzel Valier has created an integrated building for ETH Zurich's digital infrastructure in which structure, building services, and design were conceived together from the outset. It houses the server, storage, and communication systems of IT Services and various departments. Complementing the Central Campus data centers within ETH's long-term digital strategy, it replaces several dispersed, outdated facilities and is designed for future expansion.