OASIS Student Residence / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ

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Architects: ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ
- Area: 4500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu
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Lead Architects: STEPHANE FERNANDEZ
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Social Housing, Coliving
- Lead Team: STEPHANE FERNANDEZ
- City: Nice
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. OASIS is rooted in the singular geography of the Plaine du Var, a transitional landscape between the city, the river, the Mediterranean and the hills of Nice. At the meeting point of Grand Parc Méridia and Avenue de l'Université, the project establishes a dialogue between human settlement and nature, urban density and living systems.