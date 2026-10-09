OASIS Student Residence / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ

© Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu

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Text description provided by the architects. OASIS is rooted in the singular geography of the Plaine du Var, a transitional landscape between the city, the river, the Mediterranean and the hills of Nice. At the meeting point of Grand Parc Méridia and Avenue de l'Université, the project establishes a dialogue between human settlement and nature, urban density and living systems.