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OASIS Student Residence / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ

OASIS Student Residence / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ - Interior PhotographyOASIS Student Residence / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ - Interior PhotographyOASIS Student Residence / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ - Image 4 of 17OASIS Student Residence / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ - Exterior PhotographyOASIS Student Residence / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Social Housing, Coliving
Nice, France
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OASIS Student Residence / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ - Exterior Photography
© Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu

Text description provided by the architects. OASIS is rooted in the singular geography of the Plaine du Var, a transitional landscape between the city, the river, the Mediterranean and the hills of Nice. At the meeting point of Grand Parc Méridia and Avenue de l'Université, the project establishes a dialogue between human settlement and nature, urban density and living systems.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSocial HousingColivingFrance
Cite: "OASIS Student Residence / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ" 09 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186358/oasis-student-residence-atelier-stephane-fernandez> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu

OASIS 学生公寓 / ATELIER STEPHANE FERNANDEZ

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