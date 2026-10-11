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Home Herengracht / Studio Modijefsky

Home Herengracht / Studio Modijefsky - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, LightingHome Herengracht / Studio Modijefsky - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairHome Herengracht / Studio Modijefsky - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, Countertop, Sink, GlassHome Herengracht / Studio Modijefsky - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopHome Herengracht / Studio Modijefsky - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Studio Modijefsky
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  196
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maarten Willemstein
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acier Studio, Astro Lighting, D line – Bjarke Ingels Group, Gergiev Kiril, HEAKO, Henk Studio, New Works, Sabu Studio, Spaces Within
  • Lead Architects: Esther Stam
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Home Herengracht / Studio Modijefsky - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Maarten Willemstein

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in central Amsterdam on the prestigious Herengracht, this canal-side apartment enjoys expansive views over the water while remaining sheltered by the lush trees surrounding the façade. Studio Modijefsky was commissioned to redesign the entrance sequence, guest facilities, kitchen, and pantry, while refining the circulation towards the private quarters of the home. The result is an interior that balances bold material gestures with a calm and timeless spatial experience.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsThe Netherlands
Cite: "Home Herengracht / Studio Modijefsky" 11 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186299/home-herengracht-studio-modijefsky> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maarten Willemstein

Herengracht 住宅 / Studio Modijefsky

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