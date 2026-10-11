Home Herengracht / Studio Modijefsky

-
Architects: Studio Modijefsky
- Area: 196 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Maarten Willemstein
-
Manufacturers: Acier Studio, Astro Lighting, D line – Bjarke Ingels Group, Gergiev Kiril, HEAKO, Henk Studio, New Works, Sabu Studio, Spaces Within
-
Lead Architects: Esther Stam
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Laura Chaves de Miranda, Ivana Stella, Anne Frick
- Lead Team: Christel Willers
- General Contractor: multipl-x
- City: Amsterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in central Amsterdam on the prestigious Herengracht, this canal-side apartment enjoys expansive views over the water while remaining sheltered by the lush trees surrounding the façade. Studio Modijefsky was commissioned to redesign the entrance sequence, guest facilities, kitchen, and pantry, while refining the circulation towards the private quarters of the home. The result is an interior that balances bold material gestures with a calm and timeless spatial experience.