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Cabin Budor / R21 Arkitekter

Cabin Budor / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyCabin Budor / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyCabin Budor / R21 Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodCabin Budor / R21 Arkitekter - Image 5 of 16Cabin Budor / R21 Arkitekter - More Images+ 11

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Norway
  • Architects: R21 Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruben Ratkusic
  • Lead Architects: Martin Smedsrud
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Cabin Budor / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Ruben Ratkusic

Text description provided by the architects. The commission consists of the design and construction of a weekend cabin in Budor. The main challenge is to integrate the volume into the landscape through its materiality, seeking to ensure that the project interferes as little as possible with the natural surroundings. The architecture aims to establish a dialogue with the landscape without attempting to dominate it.

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R21 Arkitekter
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WoodGlass

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsNorway

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WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsNorway
Cite: "Cabin Budor / R21 Arkitekter" 20 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186292/cabin-budor-r21-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ruben Ratkusic

Budor 木屋 / R21 Arkitekter

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