Cabin Budor / R21 Arkitekter

© Ruben Ratkusic

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Text description provided by the architects. The commission consists of the design and construction of a weekend cabin in Budor. The main challenge is to integrate the volume into the landscape through its materiality, seeking to ensure that the project interferes as little as possible with the natural surroundings. The architecture aims to establish a dialogue with the landscape without attempting to dominate it.