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Cabin Ostøya / R21 Arkitekter

Cabin Ostøya / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyCabin Ostøya / R21 Arkitekter - Image 3 of 18Cabin Ostøya / R21 Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCabin Ostøya / R21 Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCabin Ostøya / R21 Arkitekter - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Norway
  • Architects: R21 Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruben Ratkusic
  • Lead Architects: Sebastian Bjercke
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Cabin Ostøya / R21 Arkitekter - Image 7 of 18
© Ruben Ratkusic

Text description provided by the architects. The project forms part of the coastal protection plan of the municipality of Bærum and is located on the island of Ostøya, overlooking the open landscape of the fjord. The new cabin occupies the footprint of the existing building.

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R21 Arkitekter
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Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsNorway

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Cite: "Cabin Ostøya / R21 Arkitekter" 14 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186290/cabin-ostoya-r21-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ruben Ratkusic

Cabin Ostøya / R21 Arkitekter

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