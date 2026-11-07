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House with Forest Windows / Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design

House with Forest Windows / Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design - Image 2 of 23House with Forest Windows / Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design - Interior PhotographyHouse with Forest Windows / Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, ChairHouse with Forest Windows / Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, GlassHouse with Forest Windows / Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses, Sustainability
Sapporo, Japan
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House with Forest Windows / Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Koji Sakai

Text description provided by the architects. House with Forest Windows is a compact timber residence in Sapporo, Hokkaido, located where an ordinary suburban neighborhood meets a dense woodland. The site offered an unusual condition: while neighboring houses stand close on the street side, the rear of the property opens directly toward the forest. The design began by asking how everyday family life could engage with this landscape while maintaining privacy from the surrounding residential environment.

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Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityJapan

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityJapan
Cite: "House with Forest Windows / Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design" 07 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186270/house-with-forest-windows-yosuke-tomiya-architectural-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Koji Sakai

森林之窗住宅 / Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design

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