House with Forest Windows / Yosuke Tomiya Architectural Design

© Koji Sakai

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Text description provided by the architects. House with Forest Windows is a compact timber residence in Sapporo, Hokkaido, located where an ordinary suburban neighborhood meets a dense woodland. The site offered an unusual condition: while neighboring houses stand close on the street side, the rear of the property opens directly toward the forest. The design began by asking how everyday family life could engage with this landscape while maintaining privacy from the surrounding residential environment.