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Nakamura Ward Office Complex / Takenaka Corporation

Nakamura Ward Office Complex / Takenaka Corporation - Image 2 of 14Nakamura Ward Office Complex / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior PhotographyNakamura Ward Office Complex / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior PhotographyNakamura Ward Office Complex / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, GlassNakamura Ward Office Complex / Takenaka Corporation - More Images+ 9

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Community, Government
Nagoya, Japan
  • Architects: Takenaka Corporation
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17679
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nakasa & Partners
  • Lead Architects: Daiki Sugimori, Hiroshi Hasegawa, Takahiro Ito
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Nakamura Ward Office Complex / Takenaka Corporation - Image 6 of 14
© Nakasa & Partners

Text description provided by the architects. Four ward facilities (ward office, public works office, healthcare center, city tax office) have been brought together on the site of a former elementary school. The local government facilities and the private sector facilities have been arranged around an open space with the aim that it can continue to be used for the Bon festival dances and sports that were performed at the elementary school site.

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Takenaka Corporation
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WoodGlassSteel

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Cite: "Nakamura Ward Office Complex / Takenaka Corporation" 15 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186234/nakamura-ward-office-complex-takenaka-corporation> ISSN 0719-8884

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