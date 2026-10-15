Nakamura Ward Office Complex / Takenaka Corporation

© Nakasa & Partners

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Text description provided by the architects. Four ward facilities (ward office, public works office, healthcare center, city tax office) have been brought together on the site of a former elementary school. The local government facilities and the private sector facilities have been arranged around an open space with the aim that it can continue to be used for the Bon festival dances and sports that were performed at the elementary school site.