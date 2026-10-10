Mahachai Residence / Patara Architects

-
Architects: Patara Architects
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:tacophoto.bkk
-
Manufacturers: Studio Mueja
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Mahachai Residence occupies a riverside plot on the Tha Chin River, on land once occupied by the owner's boat-repair warehouse. Rather than erase this history, the house is conceived as a day-use villa, a place for the owner to rest, take in the river, and watch it turn gold at sunset, quietly carrying the memory of the site's working past into its structure and materials.