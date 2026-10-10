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Mahachai Residence / Patara Architects

Mahachai Residence / Patara Architects - Image 2 of 34Mahachai Residence / Patara Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, SteelMahachai Residence / Patara Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairMahachai Residence / Patara Architects - Image 5 of 34Mahachai Residence / Patara Architects - More Images+ 29

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Samut Sakhon, Thailand
  • Architects: Patara Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:tacophoto.bkk
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Studio Mueja
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Patara Warathanasin
  • Interior Design: Patara Architects
  • General Contractor: Arisan Co.,Ltd
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Dechadoon Chiddee
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Kraisit Prongseng
  • City: Samut Sakhon
  • Country: Thailand
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Mahachai Residence / Patara Architects - Image 7 of 34
© tacophoto.bkk

Text description provided by the architects. Mahachai Residence occupies a riverside plot on the Tha Chin River, on land once occupied by the owner's boat-repair warehouse. Rather than erase this history, the house is conceived as a day-use villa, a place for the owner to rest, take in the river, and watch it turn gold at sunset, quietly carrying the memory of the site's working past into its structure and materials.

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Cite: "Mahachai Residence / Patara Architects" 10 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186228/mahachai-residence-patara-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© tacophoto.bkk

Mahachai 住宅 / Patara Architects

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