Mahachai Residence / Patara Architects

+ 29

Houses • Samut Sakhon, Thailand Architects: Patara Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: tacophoto.bkk

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Studio Mueja

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Patara Warathanasin

Interior Design: Patara Architects

General Contractor: Arisan Co.,Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Dechadoon Chiddee

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Kraisit Prongseng

City: Samut Sakhon

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Mahachai Residence occupies a riverside plot on the Tha Chin River, on land once occupied by the owner's boat-repair warehouse. Rather than erase this history, the house is conceived as a day-use villa, a place for the owner to rest, take in the river, and watch it turn gold at sunset, quietly carrying the memory of the site's working past into its structure and materials.