House in Minamigata / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates

© Yutaka Yoshida

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Text description provided by the architects. This is a small house situated in a corner of a small town located between the Shinkansen line extending from JR Okayama Station and two conventional rail lines. Nearby lies the Nishikawa Greenway, which runs through the heart of Okayama City, and on the north side of the lot, across a waterway, is a small amusement park planted with cherry trees—an environment enveloped by water and greenery.