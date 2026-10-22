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House in Minamigata / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates

House in Minamigata / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, BalconyHouse in Minamigata / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates - Image 3 of 22House in Minamigata / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHouse in Minamigata / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Minamigata / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates - More Images+ 17

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Residential Architecture, Houses
Okayama, Japan
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House in Minamigata / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Text description provided by the architects. This is a small house situated in a corner of a small town located between the Shinkansen line extending from JR Okayama Station and two conventional rail lines. Nearby lies the Nishikawa Greenway, which runs through the heart of Okayama City, and on the north side of the lot, across a waterway, is a small amusement park planted with cherry trees—an environment enveloped by water and greenery.

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Cite: "House in Minamigata / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates" 22 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186226/house-in-minamigata-yutaka-yoshida-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yutaka Yoshida

南方町之家 / 吉田丰建筑设计事务所

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