AXE / GENS

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Viviers-sur-Chiers, France
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Architects: GENS
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ludmilla Cerveny
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Lead Architects: GENS
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- Category: Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse
- City: Viviers-sur-Chiers
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The Revémont chapel has first lost its religious use and then threatened to fall into ruins. Committed to this collective heritage, the municipality that owns it has decided to transform it into an unusual accommodation.