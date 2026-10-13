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AXE / GENS

AXE / GENS - Image 2 of 12AXE / GENS - Exterior PhotographyAXE / GENS - Exterior PhotographyAXE / GENS - Interior Photography, GlassAXE / GENS - More Images+ 7

Curated by Nina Vuga

Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse
Viviers-sur-Chiers, France
  • Architects: GENS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ludmilla Cerveny
  • Lead Architects: GENS
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AXE / GENS - Exterior Photography
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Text description provided by the architects. The Revémont chapel has first lost its religious use and then threatened to fall into ruins. Committed to this collective heritage, the municipality that owns it has decided to transform it into an unusual accommodation.

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Cite: "AXE / GENS" 13 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186224/axe-gens> ISSN 0719-8884

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