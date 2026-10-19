TOUR / GENS

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Villers-lès-Nancy, France
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Architects: GENS
- Area: 960 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ludmilla Cerveny
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Lead Architects: GENS
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- Category: Offices, Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
- City: Villers-lès-Nancy
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. An association dedicated to personal care is building its headquarters in an upscale residential suburb. Two needs are to be met: to allow flexibility in its layout for future evolution and to display the image of integrity, transparency, and a welcoming spirit.