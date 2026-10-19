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TOUR / GENS

TOUR / GENS - Exterior Photography, ConcreteTOUR / GENS - Interior PhotographyTOUR / GENS - Interior Photography, GlassTOUR / GENS - Image 5 of 16TOUR / GENS - More Images+ 11

Curated by Nina Vuga

Offices, Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Villers-lès-Nancy, France
  • Architects: GENS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  960
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ludmilla Cerveny
  • Lead Architects: GENS
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TOUR / GENS - Image 8 of 16
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Text description provided by the architects. An association dedicated to personal care is building its headquarters in an upscale residential suburb. Two needs are to be met: to allow flexibility in its layout for future evolution and to display the image of integrity, transparency, and a welcoming spirit.

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GENS
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

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Cite: "TOUR / GENS" 19 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186223/tour-gens> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ludmilla Cerveny

TOUR / GENS

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