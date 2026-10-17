Dumas Sea Face Masterplan / INI Design Studio

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Architects: INI Design Studio
- Area: 1020618 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Vinay Panjwani, India
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Manufacturers: Legrand, Armstrong Ceilings, Acodor, Asian Paints, D-link, Green Lam, Honeywell, Jaguare, Jet Fans, System air, Jindal, K-lite, Kajaria ceramics, Kanex, Philips, RR Kabel, Saint Gobain India, Supreme, TK Elevator, Tata Steel, Tikidan, +5
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Lead Architects: Harsh Goel, Jayesh Hariyani, Pathik Gandhi
- Category: Landscape Architecture
- Lead Team: Amit Mehta
- Design Team: Priyank Bhavsar, Harshad, Raval, Sejal Gajjar, Vishal Ameta, Vikas Saket, Ankit Shroff, Vishek Yadav, Heenal Chavda, Eklavya Koralkar, Venkatesh Bhagat, Rushikesh Wadnere, Sanchita Shah
- Technical Team: Niket Vora, Vipul Dalwadi
- Architecture Offices: INI Design Studio
- Landscape Architecture: INI Design Studio
- Urban Planning: INI Design Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: INI Infrastructure & Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: INI Infrastructure & Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Global Marine
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Integrated Flow tech Pvt. Ltd. - Irrigation Consultants
- General Contractor: M. P. Babaria Construction in JV with Unique Construction
- City: Dumas
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. For decades, Surat's relationship with the Arabian Sea was shaped by a fragmented and underutilized shoreline. The Dumas Sea Face Masterplan reimagines this edge as a living coastal landscape, transforming a neglected waterfront into a resilient public realm where ecology, civic life, and urban identity converge. Located along the historic Dumas coastline, the project responds to the growing demand for high-quality public open space in one of India's fastest-growing cities. Despite its long-standing cultural and recreational significance, fragmented development, limited accessibility, and the absence of a cohesive vision have constrained the shoreline's potential. The masterplan addresses these challenges by stitching together disparate segments into a continuous waterfront experience that reconnects the city with the sea.