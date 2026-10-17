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Dumas Sea Face Masterplan / INI Design Studio

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Landscape Architecture
Dumas, India
  • Architects: INI Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1020618
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vinay Panjwani, India
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Legrand, Armstrong Ceilings, Acodor, Asian Paints, D-link, Green Lam, Honeywell, Jaguare, Jet Fans, System air, Jindal, K-lite, Kajaria ceramics, Kanex, Philips, RR Kabel, Saint Gobain India, Supreme, TK Elevator, Tata Steel, Tikidan, +5
  • Lead Architects: Harsh Goel, Jayesh Hariyani, Pathik Gandhi
  • Lead Team: Amit Mehta
  • Design Team: Priyank Bhavsar, Harshad, Raval, Sejal Gajjar, Vishal Ameta, Vikas Saket, Ankit Shroff, Vishek Yadav, Heenal Chavda, Eklavya Koralkar, Venkatesh Bhagat, Rushikesh Wadnere, Sanchita Shah
  • Technical Team: Niket Vora, Vipul Dalwadi
  • Architecture Offices: INI Design Studio
  • Landscape Architecture: INI Design Studio
  • Urban Planning: INI Design Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: INI Infrastructure & Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: INI Infrastructure & Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Global Marine
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Integrated Flow tech Pvt. Ltd. - Irrigation Consultants
  • General Contractor: M. P. Babaria Construction in JV with Unique Construction
  • City: Dumas
  • Country: India
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Dumas Sea Face Masterplan / INI Design Studio - Image 6 of 19
© Vinay Panjwani, India

Text description provided by the architects. For decades, Surat's relationship with the Arabian Sea was shaped by a fragmented and underutilized shoreline. The Dumas Sea Face Masterplan reimagines this edge as a living coastal landscape, transforming a neglected waterfront into a resilient public realm where ecology, civic life, and urban identity converge. Located along the historic Dumas coastline, the project responds to the growing demand for high-quality public open space in one of India's fastest-growing cities. Despite its long-standing cultural and recreational significance, fragmented development, limited accessibility, and the absence of a cohesive vision have constrained the shoreline's potential. The masterplan addresses these challenges by stitching together disparate segments into a continuous waterfront experience that reconnects the city with the sea.

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Cite: "Dumas Sea Face Masterplan / INI Design Studio" 17 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186210/dumas-sea-face-masterplan-ini-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Vinay Panjwani, India

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