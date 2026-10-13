House OY / 1-1 Architects

© Takashi Uemura

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Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in an urbanization control area in Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture. The client acquired the site by developing farmland under a branch-family provision, which resulted in a plot that is unusually large for a single residence. The surrounding environment consists of scattered fields, vinyl greenhouses, and small work sheds—forming a landscape of repeated, fine-grained building scales that differs from the uniformity of the city.