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House OY / 1-1 Architects

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Anjo, Japan
  • Architects: 1-1 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Takashi Uemura
  • Lead Architect: Yuki Kamiya
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House OY / 1-1 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Takashi Uemura

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in an urbanization control area in Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture. The client acquired the site by developing farmland under a branch-family provision, which resulted in a plot that is unusually large for a single residence. The surrounding environment consists of scattered fields, vinyl greenhouses, and small work sheds—forming a landscape of repeated, fine-grained building scales that differs from the uniformity of the city.

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Cite: "House OY / 1-1 Architects" 13 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186209/house-oy-1-1-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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