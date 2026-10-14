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Landing Bakery / FIVE MILE RADIUS

Landing Bakery / FIVE MILE RADIUS - Image 2 of 14Landing Bakery / FIVE MILE RADIUS - Image 3 of 14Landing Bakery / FIVE MILE RADIUS - Image 4 of 14Landing Bakery / FIVE MILE RADIUS - Image 5 of 14Landing Bakery / FIVE MILE RADIUS - More Images+ 9

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop Interiors
Scarborough, Australia
  • Architects: FIVE MILE RADIUS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Chatfield
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ambience Lighting, Ampelite, Breakfast Creek Boat Club, Finlaysons, Five Mile Radius
  • Lead Architect: Clare Kennedy
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Landing Bakery / FIVE MILE RADIUS - Image 3 of 14
© David Chatfield

Text description provided by the architects. Landing Bakery turns an unlikely collection of local, salvaged and renewable materials into a warm, highly crafted hospitality interior on Brisbane's bayside. Designed and fabricated by Five Mile Radius in collaboration with Matthew Reynolds, the project was awarded the 2026 Harry Marks Award for Sustainable Architecture and demonstrates how an unconventional material palette can create a distinctive and commercially successful hospitality venue.

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FIVE MILE RADIUS
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsAustralia

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Cite: "Landing Bakery / FIVE MILE RADIUS" 14 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186208/landing-bakery-five-mile-radius> ISSN 0719-8884

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© David Chatfield

Landing 面包房 / FIVE MILE RADIUS

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