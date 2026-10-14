Landing Bakery / FIVE MILE RADIUS

© David Chatfield

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Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Architecture Offices: Matthew James Reynolds

City: Scarborough

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Landing Bakery turns an unlikely collection of local, salvaged and renewable materials into a warm, highly crafted hospitality interior on Brisbane's bayside. Designed and fabricated by Five Mile Radius in collaboration with Matthew Reynolds, the project was awarded the 2026 Harry Marks Award for Sustainable Architecture and demonstrates how an unconventional material palette can create a distinctive and commercially successful hospitality venue.