Kian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Tainiyat Khalif

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Studio RKC

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. The brief for this project was unlike most urban residential commissions. The client family, now spanning three generations, had lived on the site for many years and was deeply rooted in the neighborhood. Their primary aspiration was to create a home that remained connected to the street and the community they knew so well.