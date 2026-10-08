Kian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

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Architects: Kamat & Rozario Architecture
- Area: 3954 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Arjun Krishna Photography
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Manufacturers: VEKA, nippon paints
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Lead Architect: Lester Rozario
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Text description provided by the architects. The brief for this project was unlike most urban residential commissions. The client family, now spanning three generations, had lived on the site for many years and was deeply rooted in the neighborhood. Their primary aspiration was to create a home that remained connected to the street and the community they knew so well.