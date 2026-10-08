  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Kian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

Kian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

Kian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Image 2 of 23Kian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Image 3 of 23Kian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Image 4 of 23Kian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairKian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Kamat & Rozario Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3954 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arjun Krishna Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  VEKA, nippon paints
  • Lead Architect: Lester Rozario
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Tainiyat Khalif
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Studio RKC
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Kian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture - Image 7 of 23
© Arjun Krishna Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The brief for this project was unlike most urban residential commissions. The client family, now spanning three generations, had lived on the site for many years and was deeply rooted in the neighborhood. Their primary aspiration was to create a home that remained connected to the street and the community they knew so well.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kamat & Rozario Architecture
Office

Materials

SteelStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

SteelStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Kian Residence / Kamat & Rozario Architecture" 08 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186207/kian-residence-kamat-and-rozario-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arjun Krishna Photography

Kian 住宅 / Kamat & Rozario Architecture

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags