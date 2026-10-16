Holland Grove / Blair Smith Architecture

© Lillie Thompson

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Houses • Melbourne, Australia Architects: Blair Smith Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 335 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Lillie Thompson

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: APATO , Thermory

Lead Architects: Blair Smith

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Jack Heatley

General Contractor: Hyland Built

Interior Design: Hecker Guthrie

Landscape Architecture: JALA Landscape

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: R.I. Brown

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Melbourne, Holland Grove involved the comprehensive refurbishment of a two-level residence originally constructed in 2005, paired with the insertion of two new lightweight backyard pavilions. Designed by Blair Smith Architecture in collaboration with interior design studio Hecker Guthrie, the project re-evaluates the existing footprint to accommodate a blended family, prioritizing spatial expansion through quiet, landscape-focused additions.