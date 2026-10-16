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Holland Grove / Blair Smith Architecture

Holland Grove / Blair Smith Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenHolland Grove / Blair Smith Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingHolland Grove / Blair Smith Architecture - Image 4 of 20Holland Grove / Blair Smith Architecture - Image 5 of 20Holland Grove / Blair Smith Architecture - More Images+ 15

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architects: Blair Smith Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  335
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lillie Thompson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  APATO, Thermory
  • Lead Architects: Blair Smith
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Jack Heatley
  • General Contractor: Hyland Built
  • Interior Design: Hecker Guthrie
  • Landscape Architecture: JALA Landscape
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: R.I. Brown
  • City: Melbourne
  • Country: Australia
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Holland Grove / Blair Smith Architecture - Image 7 of 20
© Lillie Thompson

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Melbourne, Holland Grove involved the comprehensive refurbishment of a two-level residence originally constructed in 2005, paired with the insertion of two new lightweight backyard pavilions. Designed by Blair Smith Architecture in collaboration with interior design studio Hecker Guthrie, the project re-evaluates the existing footprint to accommodate a blended family, prioritizing spatial expansion through quiet, landscape-focused additions.

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Cite: "Holland Grove / Blair Smith Architecture" 16 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186205/holland-grove-blair-smith-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lillie Thompson

Holland Grove / Blair Smith Architecture

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