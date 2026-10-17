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Sangwich Club / east bureau

Sangwich Club / east bureau - Image 2 of 25Sangwich Club / east bureau - Image 3 of 25Sangwich Club / east bureau - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, Glass, CountertopSangwich Club / east bureau - Image 5 of 25Sangwich Club / east bureau - More Images+ 20

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop Interiors
Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Architects: east bureau
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Damir Otegen
  • Lead Architects: Adilbek Zhiyembayev
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Sangwich Club / east bureau - Image 2 of 25
© Damir Otegen

Text description provided by the architects. Sangwich Club is a 109.3-square-meter sandwich bar in central Almaty, designed by east bureau as a place that reveals itself gradually. Rather than building the interior around a single visual gesture, the project brings together the existing character of the space, the brand's visual language, and a series of custom-designed elements that echo one another throughout the interior.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsKazakhstan
Cite: "Sangwich Club / east bureau" 17 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186199/sangwich-club-east-bureau> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Damir Otegen

Sangwich Club 俱乐部 / east bureau

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