Sangwich Club / east bureau

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Almaty, Kazakhstan
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Architects: east bureau
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Damir Otegen
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Lead Architects: Adilbek Zhiyembayev
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- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Team: Adilbek Zhiyembayev
- City: Almaty
- Country: Kazakhstan
Text description provided by the architects. Sangwich Club is a 109.3-square-meter sandwich bar in central Almaty, designed by east bureau as a place that reveals itself gradually. Rather than building the interior around a single visual gesture, the project brings together the existing character of the space, the brand's visual language, and a series of custom-designed elements that echo one another throughout the interior.