Sangwich Club / east bureau

© Damir Otegen

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Lead Team: Adilbek Zhiyembayev

City: Almaty

Country: Kazakhstan

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Text description provided by the architects. Sangwich Club is a 109.3-square-meter sandwich bar in central Almaty, designed by east bureau as a place that reveals itself gradually. Rather than building the interior around a single visual gesture, the project brings together the existing character of the space, the brand's visual language, and a series of custom-designed elements that echo one another throughout the interior.