Collab Cafe & Concept Store / Levelstudio

© Damir Otegen

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Central Asia, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, "Collab Cafe & Concept Store" repurposes the ground floor and basement of an old Soviet-era residential building into a welcoming, modern establishment that seamlessly combines a café and a concept store within a coherent environment.