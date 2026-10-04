Collab Cafe & Concept Store / Levelstudio

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Almaty, Kazakhstan
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Architects: Levelstudio
- Area: 70 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Damir Otegen
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Lead Architects: Bekzat Amanzhol, Anatoliy Popovich
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- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Team: Bekzat Amanzhol
- Design Team: Anatoliy Popovich
- City: Almaty
- Country: Kazakhstan
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Central Asia, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, "Collab Cafe & Concept Store" repurposes the ground floor and basement of an old Soviet-era residential building into a welcoming, modern establishment that seamlessly combines a café and a concept store within a coherent environment.