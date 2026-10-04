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Collab Cafe & Concept Store / Levelstudio

Collab Cafe & Concept Store / Levelstudio - Image 2 of 20Collab Cafe & Concept Store / Levelstudio - Image 3 of 20Collab Cafe & Concept Store / Levelstudio - Image 4 of 20Collab Cafe & Concept Store / Levelstudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCollab Cafe & Concept Store / Levelstudio - More Images+ 15

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop Interiors
Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Architects: Levelstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Damir Otegen
  • Lead Architects: Bekzat Amanzhol, Anatoliy Popovich
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Collab Cafe & Concept Store / Levelstudio - Image 2 of 20
© Damir Otegen

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Central Asia, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, "Collab Cafe & Concept Store" repurposes the ground floor and basement of an old Soviet-era residential building into a welcoming, modern establishment that seamlessly combines a café and a concept store within a coherent environment.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsKazakhstan
Cite: "Collab Cafe & Concept Store / Levelstudio" 04 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186195/collab-cafe-and-concept-store-levelstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Damir Otegen

Collab 咖啡厅与概念店 / Levelstudio

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