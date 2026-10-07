Skin of Skin House / CANs architecture studio

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Architects: CANs architecture studio
- Area: 115 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Mr.warmth Studio
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Lead Architects: Sheng Liang Tsai
Text description provided by the architects. Set in Yunlin, Taiwan, the project sits on the peri-urban edge of the region's plains—an in-between landscape where farming fields and small-town infrastructure overlap. In a subtropical climate of heat, humidity, and strong solar exposure, corrugated metal sheets and light-gauge steel frames have long been common in everyday buildings and agricultural structures for simple reasons: they are affordable, quick to assemble, and resilient in extreme weather.