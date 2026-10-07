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Skin of Skin House / CANs architecture studio

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Yulin, Taiwan
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Hsieh Ming Hao
  • Technical Team: Ping Chun Shih
  • City: Yulin
  • Country: Taiwan
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Skin of Skin House / CANs architecture studio - Image 8 of 35
© Mr.warmth Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Set in Yunlin, Taiwan, the project sits on the peri-urban edge of the region's plains—an in-between landscape where farming fields and small-town infrastructure overlap. In a subtropical climate of heat, humidity, and strong solar exposure, corrugated metal sheets and light-gauge steel frames have long been common in everyday buildings and agricultural structures for simple reasons: they are affordable, quick to assemble, and resilient in extreme weather.

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CANs architecture studio
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Cite: "Skin of Skin House / CANs architecture studio" 07 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186181/skin-of-skin-house-cans-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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Skin of Skin 住宅 / CANs architecture studio

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