Skin of Skin House / CANs architecture studio

© Mr.warmth Studio

+ 30

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Hsieh Ming Hao

Technical Team: Ping Chun Shih

City: Yulin

Country: Taiwan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set in Yunlin, Taiwan, the project sits on the peri-urban edge of the region's plains—an in-between landscape where farming fields and small-town infrastructure overlap. In a subtropical climate of heat, humidity, and strong solar exposure, corrugated metal sheets and light-gauge steel frames have long been common in everyday buildings and agricultural structures for simple reasons: they are affordable, quick to assemble, and resilient in extreme weather.