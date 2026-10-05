House Beyond the Mango Trees / inLe architects

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Architects: inLe architects
- Area: 4000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Syam Sreesylam
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Manufacturers: Hettich, Jotun, Legrand, Saint-Gobain, Grohe, Destrezzza, Elica
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Lead Architects: Afiz Ubaid, Anju John
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Text description provided by the architects. Located along a highway in Kannur, House Beyond the Mango Trees, designed by inLe architects, is shaped around two mature mango trees that stand near the centre of the site. Rather than removing them, the design allows them to become the organizing element of the house, informing movement, orientation, light, and privacy.