House Beyond the Mango Trees / inLe architects

© Syam Sreesylam

+ 26

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Landscape Architects: TreeLine

Structural Consultant: Cecon Associates

Interior Design: inLe Architects

City: Kannur

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located along a highway in Kannur, House Beyond the Mango Trees, designed by inLe architects, is shaped around two mature mango trees that stand near the centre of the site. Rather than removing them, the design allows them to become the organizing element of the house, informing movement, orientation, light, and privacy.