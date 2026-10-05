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House Beyond the Mango Trees / inLe architects

House Beyond the Mango Trees / inLe architects - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse Beyond the Mango Trees / inLe architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairHouse Beyond the Mango Trees / inLe architects - Image 4 of 31House Beyond the Mango Trees / inLe architects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse Beyond the Mango Trees / inLe architects - More Images+ 26

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Kannur, India
  • Architects: inLe architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Syam Sreesylam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hettich, Jotun, Legrand, Saint-Gobain, Grohe, Destrezzza, Elica
  • Lead Architects: Afiz Ubaid, Anju John
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Architects: TreeLine
  • Structural Consultant: Cecon Associates
  • Interior Design: inLe Architects
  • City: Kannur
  • Country: India
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House Beyond the Mango Trees / inLe architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. Located along a highway in Kannur, House Beyond the Mango Trees, designed by inLe architects, is shaped around two mature mango trees that stand near the centre of the site. Rather than removing them, the design allows them to become the organizing element of the house, informing movement, orientation, light, and privacy.

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inLe architects
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WoodGlassConcrete

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "House Beyond the Mango Trees / inLe architects" 05 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186152/house-beyond-the-mango-trees-inle-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Syam Sreesylam

芒果树旁的住宅 / inLe architects

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