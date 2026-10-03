Casa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors

Technical Architects: Antonio Ros (Otarin Estudio), Cintia Collado, Cintia Collado

Structural Engineering: CYD

Styling: Icónica 38, Alexandra Cánovas del Rey

Contractor: Coprosaro

City: Murcia

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Vereda stems from a simple idea: to inhabit nature without competing with it. The project blends into the landscape through an architecture that seeks to become part of its surroundings. Volumes, materials, and textures engage in a dialogue with vegetation, light, and the memory of the place, creating a house that seems to have always been there.