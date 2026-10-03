Casa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness

-
Architects: L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness
- Area: 260 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
-
Manufacturers: Gredecor, Inma Peroli, Llofrío, Mia Pulpa
-
Lead Architect: Laura Ortín
-
Architectural Design: Tatiana Poggi
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- Technical Architects: Antonio Ros (Otarin Estudio), Cintia Collado, Cintia Collado
- Structural Engineering: CYD
- Styling: Icónica 38, Alexandra Cánovas del Rey
- Contractor: Coprosaro
- City: Murcia
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Vereda stems from a simple idea: to inhabit nature without competing with it. The project blends into the landscape through an architecture that seeks to become part of its surroundings. Volumes, materials, and textures engage in a dialogue with vegetation, light, and the memory of the place, creating a house that seems to have always been there.