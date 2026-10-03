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Casa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness

Casa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness - Image 6 of 22
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

Casa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness - Exterior PhotographyCasa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Brick, Chair, BeamCasa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCasa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairCasa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Murcia, Spain
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Casa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness - Exterior Photography
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Vereda stems from a simple idea: to inhabit nature without competing with it. The project blends into the landscape through an architecture that seeks to become part of its surroundings. Volumes, materials, and textures engage in a dialogue with vegetation, light, and the memory of the place, creating a house that seems to have always been there.

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L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness
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WoodBrick

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Cite: "Casa Vereda / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness" 03 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186151/casa-vereda> ISSN 0719-8884

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© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

Vereda 住宅 / L'Aura Ortín Architecture for Happiness

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