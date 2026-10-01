Casa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos

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Category: Houses

Interior Design: QBO3 Arquitectos

City: Nosara

Country: Costa Rica

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Living Along the Tropical Edge - Set high on a hillside overlooking the tropical landscape of Nosara, Costa Rica, Casa Cinco 7 by QBO3 Arquitectos emerges from the encounter between a privileged site, a distant horizon, and a precise geometric operation. From its elevated position, the property opens toward expansive views across the landscape, making the horizon not simply a backdrop, but one of the main generators of the architecture.