Casa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos

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Nosara, Costa Rica
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Architects: QBO3 Arquitectos
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens, Hugo Tirso Domínguez
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Lead Architect: Mario Vargas
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- Category: Houses
- Interior Design: QBO3 Arquitectos
- City: Nosara
- Country: Costa Rica
Living Along the Tropical Edge - Set high on a hillside overlooking the tropical landscape of Nosara, Costa Rica, Casa Cinco 7 by QBO3 Arquitectos emerges from the encounter between a privileged site, a distant horizon, and a precise geometric operation. From its elevated position, the property opens toward expansive views across the landscape, making the horizon not simply a backdrop, but one of the main generators of the architecture.