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Casa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos

Casa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos - Image 2 of 31Casa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyCasa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCasa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCasa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos - More Images+ 26

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Nosara, Costa Rica
  • Category: Houses
  • Interior Design: QBO3 Arquitectos
  • City: Nosara
  • Country: Costa Rica
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Casa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens

Living Along the Tropical Edge - Set high on a hillside overlooking the tropical landscape of Nosara, Costa Rica, Casa Cinco 7 by QBO3 Arquitectos emerges from the encounter between a privileged site, a distant horizon, and a precise geometric operation. From its elevated position, the property opens toward expansive views across the landscape, making the horizon not simply a backdrop, but one of the main generators of the architecture.

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QBO3 Arquitectos
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SteelConcrete

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Cite: "Casa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos" 01 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186138/casa-cinco-7-qbo3-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens

Casa Cinco 7 / QBO3 Arquitectos

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