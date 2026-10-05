Ausma Hotel / Field Studio

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Kuldīga, Latvia
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Architects: Field Studio
- Area: 2000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Daniel Kochkin
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Manufacturers: Ferm Living, Finnish Design Shop, HK LIVING
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Lead Architects: Janis Andersons, Danna Degle, Diana Zalane
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Hotels, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Team: Jānis Andersons, Danna Degle, Diāna Zalāne, Laura Deruma, Līva Kenkle, Ansis Paeglītis
- General Contractor: SIA KORP
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: SIA JC Grupa
- City: Kuldīga
- Country: Latvia
Text description provided by the architects. Ausma Hotel reuses more than 200 years old building in the historic center of Kuldīga into a contemporary boutique hotel, continuing the story of the existing building through restoration, local crafts and a new layer of design.