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Ausma Hotel / Field Studio

Ausma Hotel / Field Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, StairsAusma Hotel / Field Studio - Interior Photography, Living RoomAusma Hotel / Field Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, DoorAusma Hotel / Field Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedAusma Hotel / Field Studio - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture, Hotels, Adaptive Reuse
Kuldīga, Latvia
  • Architects: Field Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daniel Kochkin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ferm Living, Finnish Design Shop, HK LIVING
  • Lead Architects: Janis Andersons, Danna Degle, Diana Zalane
  • Design Team: Jānis Andersons, Danna Degle, Diāna Zalāne, Laura Deruma, Līva Kenkle, Ansis Paeglītis
  • General Contractor: SIA KORP
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: SIA JC Grupa
  • City: Kuldīga
  • Country: Latvia
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Ausma Hotel / Field Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Wood, Facade, Door
© Daniel Kochkin

Text description provided by the architects. Ausma Hotel reuses more than 200 years old building in the historic center of Kuldīga into a contemporary boutique hotel, continuing the story of the existing building through restoration, local crafts and a new layer of design.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseLatvia
Cite: "Ausma Hotel / Field Studio" 05 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186130/ausma-hotel-field-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Daniel Kochkin

Ausma 酒店 / Field Studio

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