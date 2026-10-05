Ausma Hotel / Field Studio

© Daniel Kochkin

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Hotels, Adaptive Reuse

Design Team: Jānis Andersons, Danna Degle, Diāna Zalāne, Laura Deruma, Līva Kenkle, Ansis Paeglītis

General Contractor: SIA KORP

Engineering & Consulting > Services: SIA JC Grupa

City: Kuldīga

Country: Latvia

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Text description provided by the architects. Ausma Hotel reuses more than 200 years old building in the historic center of Kuldīga into a contemporary boutique hotel, continuing the story of the existing building through restoration, local crafts and a new layer of design.