Baan Rim Bua House / VYN Studio

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Architects: VYN Studio
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Beer Singnoi
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Lead Architect: Varis Yenjai
Text description provided by the architects. The design and construction concept of Baan Rim Bua, or a house beside a lotus pond, started with the owner's requirement to construct a single-story house with easy and simple maintenance, having a terrace for sitting with one's legs dangling while admiring the lotus pond, plus a semi-outdoor Thai kitchen for the use of family members and family reunions.