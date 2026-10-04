Baan Rim Bua House / VYN Studio

© Beer Singnoi

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

City: Kanchanaburi

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. The design and construction concept of Baan Rim Bua, or a house beside a lotus pond, started with the owner's requirement to construct a single-story house with easy and simple maintenance, having a terrace for sitting with one's legs dangling while admiring the lotus pond, plus a semi-outdoor Thai kitchen for the use of family members and family reunions.