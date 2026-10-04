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Baan Rim Bua House / VYN Studio

Baan Rim Bua House / VYN Studio - Exterior PhotographyBaan Rim Bua House / VYN Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Door, Glass, ChairBaan Rim Bua House / VYN Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, GlassBaan Rim Bua House / VYN Studio - Interior Photography, GlassBaan Rim Bua House / VYN Studio - More Images+ 14

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Kanchanaburi, Thailand
  • Architects: VYN Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Beer Singnoi
  • Lead Architect: Varis Yenjai
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Baan Rim Bua House / VYN Studio - Exterior Photography
© Beer Singnoi

Text description provided by the architects. The design and construction concept of Baan Rim Bua, or a house beside a lotus pond, started with the owner's requirement to construct a single-story house with easy and simple maintenance, having a terrace for sitting with one's legs dangling while admiring the lotus pond, plus a semi-outdoor Thai kitchen for the use of family members and family reunions.

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VYN Studio
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GlassSteelStone

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Cite: "Baan Rim Bua House / VYN Studio" 04 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186128/baan-rim-bua-house-vyn-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Beer Singnoi

Baan Rim Bua 住宅 / VYN Studio

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