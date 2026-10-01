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Casa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques

Casa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques - Exterior PhotographyCasa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques - Image 3 of 25Casa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodCasa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques - Image 5 of 25Casa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques - More Images+ 20

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Porto Covo, Portugal
  • Architects: Ana Teresa Niza, Ana Rita Marques
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  189
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Rita Marques
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Simon, ASM Taps, CIFIAL, Cinca, Extrusal, Foursteel, Frasa, Gosimat, JNF, Koklatt, Lighting for gardens, Nordlux, Oli, RICHIMI
  • Lead Architect: Ana Teresa Niza, Ana Rita Marques
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Casa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques - Exterior Photography
© Ana Rita Marques

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Pouca Farinha, Porto Covo, on a 4,750 m² site, the house is developed largely over the footprint of pre-existing ruins, responding to the environmental and territorial conditions of the site. With 189 m², the project adopts a restrained approach, concentrating the construction within an area that had already been transformed while seeking to preserve its relationship with the surrounding landscape.

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Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques
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Cite: "Casa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques" [Casa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques] 01 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186111/casa-em-pouca-farinha-ana-teresa-niza-plus-ana-rita-marques> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ana Rita Marques

Pouca Farinha 住宅 / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques

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