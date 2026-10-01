Casa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques

© Ana Rita Marques

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Houses • Porto Covo, Portugal Architects: Ana Teresa Niza, Ana Rita Marques

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 189 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ana Rita Marques

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Simon ASM Taps , CIFIAL , Cinca , Extrusal , Foursteel , Frasa , Gosimat , JNF , Koklatt , Lighting for gardens , Nordlux , Oli , RICHIMI Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Ana Teresa Niza, Ana Rita Marques

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

City: Porto Covo

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Pouca Farinha, Porto Covo, on a 4,750 m² site, the house is developed largely over the footprint of pre-existing ruins, responding to the environmental and territorial conditions of the site. With 189 m², the project adopts a restrained approach, concentrating the construction within an area that had already been transformed while seeking to preserve its relationship with the surrounding landscape.