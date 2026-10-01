Casa em Pouca Farinha / Ana Teresa Niza + Ana Rita Marques

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Architects: Ana Teresa Niza, Ana Rita Marques
- Area: 189 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ana Rita Marques
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Manufacturers: Simon, ASM Taps, CIFIAL, Cinca, Extrusal, Foursteel, Frasa, Gosimat, JNF, Koklatt, Lighting for gardens, Nordlux, Oli, RICHIMI
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Lead Architect: Ana Teresa Niza, Ana Rita Marques
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Pouca Farinha, Porto Covo, on a 4,750 m² site, the house is developed largely over the footprint of pre-existing ruins, responding to the environmental and territorial conditions of the site. With 189 m², the project adopts a restrained approach, concentrating the construction within an area that had already been transformed while seeking to preserve its relationship with the surrounding landscape.